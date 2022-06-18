^

Carlos Yulo wins gold in Floor Exercise in Asian Championships

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 9:27am
Carlos Yulo wins gold in Floor Exercise in Asian Championships
Carlos Yulo (C) wins gold in the men's floor exercise at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships held in Doha, Qatar on Friday
Twitter / Official AGU

MANILA, Philippines — Gymnast darling Carlos Yulo nabbed the gold medal in the men's floor exercise at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships held in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

A day after copping silver in the individual men's all-around Yulo topped his pet event, running away with the gold mint with a score of 14.933.

He was a good .600 away from second placer Hansol Kim of Korea with 14.333.

China's Jiaxing Yang scored an identical 14.333 but settled for bronze as Kim had the higher score on execution.

Yulo, a former world champion in floor exercise, also competed in the rings final but fell just short of the podium as he finished fourth with a score of 14.000.

The five gold medal winner in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi competes in two more appartus final for more medal opportunities.

Yulo is also qualified in vault, where he is the reigning world champion, and parallel bars.

Fellow Pinoy Juancho Besana is joining him in the final for vault as well.

