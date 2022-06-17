^

Yulo claims individual all-around silver in Asian Championships

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 9:59am
Carlos Yulo
MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo took a silver medal for the men's individual all-around for his first podium finish at the 9th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

Garnering a total of 83.767, Yulo was a close second to Shi Cong of China, who topped the field with 83.833.

The Filipino gymnast shone brightest in vault, where he is the reigning world champion, with 14.867. He also scored 14.800 to lead the pack in his pet event floor exercise.

Unfortunately, Yulo only scored 12.700 in horizontal bars to give Shi a window to overtake him in the all-around. Shi scored 14.133 in the horizontal bar.

The Chinese gymnast's first and second place finish in horizontal bar and parallel bars (14.867), respectively, proved to make the difference between he and Yulo.

Yulo was 12th in horizontal bar and sixth in parallel bars.

Still, Yulo, winner of five gold medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games last May, will vie for golds in the individual finals of floor exercise, vault, rings and parallel bars.

Compatriot Juancho Besana will also be competing for a medal in vault after he placed eighth.

Philstar
