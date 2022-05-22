^

Sports

NCAA’s top rookie, overall player Abando powers Letran to back-to-back titles

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 22, 2022 | 7:19pm
NCAAâ€™s top rookie, overall player Abando powers Letran to back-to-back titles
Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Rhenz Abando was nothing less than electric as he powered his way to 14 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and an assist that completed a two-game series sweep over a Mapua team that was hoping to end a 31-year title drought.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – There was no way Rhenz Abando would sit out the game that he had long dreamed of. That is why he made sure the left ankle he tweaked in Game One a week ago would heal in time for this one glorious moment.

And the high-flying Abando made every second count as he dished out a spectacular performance to power Letran to a 75-65 victory over a gutsy Mapua and a perfect season in the NCAA Season 97 at the Filoil Flying V Arena Sunday.

The University of Santo Tomas transferee was nothing less than electric as he powered his way to 14 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and an assist that completed a two-game series sweep over a Mapua team that was hoping to end a 31-year title drought.

Instead, it was the Knights who basked in glory as they copped their second straight championship and 19th overall, or just three short of the league-high 22 titles by the proud San Beda Lions.

Letran achieved the milestone with perfection as they won all their 12 games including nine in the elimination round in this pandemic-shortened season.

But Abando almost missed this one as he was a game-time call coming into Game Two as there was no word if his sprained ankle he sustained late in the third quarter of their 68-63 win in the opener last week.

Everyone knows though that Abando would let anything stop him from winning his first collegiate crown.

“This is special for me,” said Abando, who fell short in his quest of a title after his UST Tigers lost to the Ateneo Eagles in the UAAP finals years back.

The search is over now for Abando.

Abando made it a double celebration after he was awarded the Rookie MVP plum before the game.

He was the fourth in the league to snare both plums next to Gabby Espinas of Philippine Christian University, Sam Ekwe of San Beda and Allwell Oraeme of Mapua.

Abando was also the first from Letran to win the highest individual honor since Raymond Almazan achieved the feat nine years ago.

With the exception of the late fight back by Mapua, Letran dominated the game from the onset and never really put the former in a position to steal the game just like in Game One.

Jeo Ambohot was later named Finals MVP.

The whole season though belonged to Abando.

The scores:

Letran 75 – Abando 14, Ambohot 13, Sangalang 11, Caralipio 9, Javillonar 8, Reyson 7, Yu 6, Paraiso 3, Mina 3, Olivario 1, Fajarito 0

Mapua 65 – Hernandez 14, Nocum 14, Lacap 12, Gamboa 10, Pido 7, Bonifacio 6, Mercado 2, Agustin 0, Asuncion 0, Garcia 0

Quarterscores: 19-8; 39-23; 58-48; 75-65

LETRAN KNIGHTS

NCAA

RHENZ ABANDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rookie/MVP feat for Abando, crown for Knights?

Rookie/MVP feat for Abando, crown for Knights?

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Rhenz Abando of Letran could bag the Rookie of the Year and the MVP awards, and the NCAA Season 97 basketball title toda...
Sports
fbtw
Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sarno, an Asian champion, needed only one attempt in the clean and jerk to assure herself of the gold medal.
Sports
fbtw
Pat Aquino steps down as NU coach, to focus more on Gilas, Blackwater jobs

Pat Aquino steps down as NU coach, to focus more on Gilas, Blackwater jobs

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Six-time UAAP champion coach Pat Aquino has officially stepped down as coach of the NU Lady Bulldogs.
Sports
fbtw
Sibol eyes strong finish in SEA Games with last three esports events

Sibol eyes strong finish in SEA Games with last three esports events

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
As the League of Legends, CrossFire, and PUBG Mobile tournaments reach the final stretch, the Filipino gamers hope to add...
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

2 days ago
Sports
fb tw
Latest
Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

Mighty Gilas falls to Indonesia, ends 33-year SEA Games basketball dominance

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas has been dethroned as the kings of Southeast Asian basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

Sure gold winners Gilas women lose to Malaysia in non-bearing game

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Already assured of the gold medal, the Filipina ballers could not overcome Malaysia's hot shooting.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

Filipinas storm back to beat Myanmar, end 37-year SEA Games medal drought

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Two goals in quick succession from Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada late in the second half turned the tables on Myanmar...
Sports
fbtw
Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

Vanessa Sarno lifts new SEA Games record to clinch gold medal

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Sarno, an Asian champion, needed only one attempt in the clean and jerk to assure herself of the gold medal.
Sports
fbtw
US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

US open champ Biado bests Chua for gold in SEA Games 10-ball pool

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After yielding the 9-ball crown to Chua, Biado ran away with the 9-3 victory to take his first gold medal here in Vietna...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas on cusp of SEA Games gold with rout of Malaysia

Gilas on cusp of SEA Games gold with rout of Malaysia

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After a sloppy start that saw them lead only by nine, 19-10, at the end of the opening salvo, Gilas shifted girls on offense...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with