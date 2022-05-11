^

Olympian Cris Nievarez, partner cop silver in SEA Games rowing

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 4:17pm
Cris Nievarez (in shades) and partner CJ Jasmin clinched a silver medal in men's lightweight double sculls event of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Wednesday
Icon Fornea

HANOI — The Philippine rowing team ended up with two medals for the day at the 31st Southeast Asian Games, with podium finishes at the Thuy Nguyen Hai Phong Aquatics Center on Wednesday.

Spearheading the team was Olympian Cris Nievarez, who with CJ Jasmin clinched silver in the men's lightweight double sculls.

Nievarez and Jasmin edged bronze medalists Vietnam (7:08.605) with their time of 7:05.585.

Indonesia ruled the pack with the fastest time at 7:01.385.

Meanwhile, in the Women's Quadruple Sculls, the Philippine team composed of Joanie Delgaco, Amelyn Pagulayan, Josephine Qua and Kristine Paraon won bronze.

They tallied a time of 7:28.879, leagues faster than fourth placers Thailand (7:43.627).

Vietnam and Indonesia clinched gold and silver, respectively.

The rowing team's medal haul sweetened Team Philippines' first gold won by Pencak Silat athlete Francine Padios earlier today.

ROWING

SEA GAMES
