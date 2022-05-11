^

Medal haul starts for Philippines as SEA Games opening ceremonies loom

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 10:53am
Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

HANOI — Team Philippines is beginning to reap the efforts of its preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games with medals already coming in a day before the opening ceremonies kick off here.

On Tuesday, the men's beach handball team claimed a second place finish after falling short of the gold against the hosts Vietnam, 1-2 in their clash.

But the Philippine team improved on its previous finish in the SEA Games where they won bronze in the 2019 edition.

Meanwhile, Kurash athletes have nabbed at least four medals, according to playing coach Al Llamas.

Llamas said that the team has so far won two silvers and two bronzes.

Helen Aclopen and Charmea Quelino are the silver medalists while Renzo Cazenas and George Baclagan took bronzes in their respective divisions.

More medals are expected to come in from the kickboxing team with multiple athletes qualifying into the final rounds of their divisions.

Among them are Jean Claude Saclag, Claudine Veloso and Renalyn Daquel.

In the official medal tally of the biennial games on its website, the Philippines currently sits at fourth place with a silver and two bronzes in the tally.

