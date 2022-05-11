Pencak Silat athlete wins Philippinesâ€™ 1st SEA Games gold in Vietnam

^

Pencak Silat athlete wins Philippines’ 1st SEA Games gold in Vietnam

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 1:07pm
The Philippines' Francine Padios
HANOI – Team Philippines has nabbed its first gold medal of the 31st Southeast Asian Games courtesy of Pencak Silat on Wednesday.

Francine Padios, who won silver in the 2019 edition in Manila, edged Indonesia's Puspa Arum Sari in the Women's SENI (Artistic) Tunggal (Single) Finals to claim the top spot.

Padios scored 9,960 points against Arum's 9,945. She thus added to the Philippines' haul, which included two silvers and two bronzes from Kurash.

Also notching a silver is the men's beach handball team.

Expected to also contribute to the Philippines' collection of podium finishes are the kickboxing team, whose members are already assured of medals.

The optimistic start gives some momentum to the Philippines, which is seeking back-to-back overall championships in the biennial event.

The SEA Games will formally start on Thursday with the opening ceremonies here at My Dinh National Stadium.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena will be the flag bearer for Team Philippines.

Latest
