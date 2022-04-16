Ginebra 'at their best' when offense comes from everyone, says Cone

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel head coach Tim Cone was able to rely on multiple players in their all-important Game 4 PBA Governor's Cup Finals game against the Meralco Bolts last Wednesday.

While the dependable Justin Brownlee continued to churn out big games for the Gin Kings, there was no shortage of support from locals like Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio and Christian Standhardinger.

And Cone believes his team is at their peak whenever someone, not named Justin Brownlee, comes out with significant numbers.

"That's when we're at our best when everybody's contributing, everybody's working on the offense and defensive side," said Cone after their 95-84 win over Meralco on Wednesday.

"I thought we played our best game of the series today," he added.

Brownlee, Thompson, Tenorio and Standhardinger all finished in twin-digit scoring, with Thompson also matching Brownlee's scoring output with 27 markers each.

Though Cone admits that it'll probably be hard to replicate the all-around outing every night, Cone says it should be the goal to keep their opponents guessing on who'll come out with the big game.

"It's not always gonna be like this but it was great to see everybody contributing together and that was one of the things we felt that we kind of broke apart in our last game. People we're trying pretty much to do it on their own," said Cone.

"But today it was really a collective effort and it was hard for Meralco to see and focus on any one guy. Although they tried to do it with Justin but there were a lot of other people contributing," he added.

The pivotal Game 5 where both teams will try to shoot for a 3-2 lead tips off Easter Sunday, April 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.