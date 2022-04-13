Ginebra's finest Brownlee, Thompson take charge in Game 4 to tie finals vs Meralco

Justin Brownlee and the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel tied their PBA Governor's Cup Finals series against the Meralco Bolts on Wednesday at 2-2

MANILA, Philippines — The Barangay Ginebra San Miguel got back at the Meralco Bolts in dominant fashion, winning Game Four of the PBA Governor's Cup Finals, 95-84, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

It took a third quarter surge led by newly minted Best Import Justin Brownlee and Best Player of the Conference Scottie Thompson for the Gin Kings to seize control of the game and eventual tie the series at 2-2.

Things were neck-and-neck at halftime as both squads traded scoring runs.

At the break, the game was at deadlock at 41-all.

But Ginebra came out of the locker rooms in the second half guns blazing as their offense shifted gears.

They mounted a 15-5 run early to take a 10-point lead, 56-46, which they built on to slowly increase their advantage.

Ginebra outscored the 27-13 Bolts in the third frame, and all but four of the Gin King's points were scored by either Brownlee or Thompson.

The match only turned for the worse for Meralco in the final quarter as the Gin Kings continued to cruise and stretched their lead to as big as 20 points.

Though the Bolts got to within seven, 78-85, with less than three minutes remaining, a timely triple by Thompson in the next possession helped Ginebra douse Meralco's comeback bid.

Brownlee came out with a 27-point, 18-rebound double-double performance to lead the Gin Kings in the rout, while Thompson chipped in 27 markers as well.

The former also added seven assists, three steals, and two blocks to his stat line.

LA Tenorio was also an offensive force as he finished with 17 points.

For Meralco, it was Tony Bishop who topped the scoring column with 25 points. Chris Newsome added 15 markers.

The Bolts once again missed significant contribution from gunner Allein Maliksi, who scored only three points.

The crucial Game Five of the best-of-seven series is on Sunday.