Falcons rally to spoil Blue Eagles' Filoil preseason opener

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Soaring Falcons came from behind and dealt the Ateneo Blue Eagles a rude welcome to the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup with a 61-59 decision at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan Friday.

Ced Manzano led the Soaring Falcons with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Manu Anabo chipped in 10 points and three rebounds.

Trailing by seven, 52-59, in the final quarter with 3:13 remaining following a pair of free throws by Kristian Porter, Adamson blanked their rivals the rest of the way with Manzano carrying the Soaring Falcons on his back.

The big man scored six straight points, including a layup that pushed the San Marcelino-based squad to the drivers' seat, 60-59, with 49 seconds remaining.

On the next trip down the floor, Ateneo could not buy a basket to try and regain the lead.

Sean Quitevis, Shaun Tuano, Chris Koon and Porter missed shots that would have gotten them ahead. Manzano, though, cleaned up the rebound and Anabo was fouled.

Anabo would make his first and miss his second, opening up a window of opportunity for Ateneo.

Koon, however, missed a layup to ice the game.

Royce Mantua added nine points, three assists and two rebounds for Adamson.

Koon filled up the statsheet with 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and a block in the losing effort for Ateneo.

Earlier in the day, Clint Escamis showed his in-season form, leading the Mapua Cardinals to a big win over the San Beda Red Lions in the NCAA Season 99 Finals, 67-64.

Escamis had 19 markers, five steals and four boards in the win off the bench. Jeco Bancale added 10.

Mapua led by six, 65-59, with four minutes to go after a layup by Yam Concepcion.

San Beda would claw back, cutting the lead to one, 64-65, with 2:25 remaining.

The two teams failed to score in the next minutes, until Concepcion's pair of free throws with a second left.

James Payosing tallied 11 points, two rebounds, and one assist in his first game back, while Jomel Puno notched 10 markers for the Red Lions.

The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals also escaped the Arellano Chiefs, 80-77; and the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons asserted their mastery over the University of the East Red Warriors, 71-60.