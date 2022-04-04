^

Sports

Eagles aim to stretch winning ways as UAAP opens doors to fans

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 4, 2022 | 3:52pm
Eagles aim to stretch winning ways as UAAP opens doors to fans
Raffy Verano (right) and the Ateneo Blue Eagles test the mettle of National University.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Unblemished pacer Ateneo is determined to break away while University of the Philippines and La Salle hope to stay within striking distance when they test separate counterparts in front of the returning collegiate fans in the UAAP Season 84 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Spectators for the first time will be allowed to watch live in the venue starting today, heating up the four-game UAAP wars nearing the end of the first round headlined by the Blue Eagles’ bid for a 5-0 start.

Ateneo, the three-time defending UAAP king, tests the mettle of National University featuring the duel of brothers Dave and Shaun Ildefonso at 7 p.m. for a chance to also make it 31 straight victories since 2018.

In the opener at 10 a.m., La Salle eyes a quick rebound after becoming the latest victim of Ateneo in a 74-57 defeat over the weekend while UP shoots for a fourth win in a row against Adamson at 1 p.m. Struggling teams FEU and UE also lock horns at 4 p.m.

Wins by the Green Archers and the Fighting Maroons would arrange a battle for solo second place on Friday in a bid to keep a stone’s throw away from Ateneo nearing the second round.

But more than the crucial duels, teams beam with happiness and excitement to play in front of roaring fans once again after a week of silence behind closed doors.

“We’re really excited about it after almost two years. Hopefully, the supporters will be able to pump up the team. They could be a big help and be our ‘Sixth Man’ there," said La Salle mentor Derrick Pumaren.

“It’s great for the fans. They’re part of the atmosphere. They’re all part of what makes UAAP a great competition,” added Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin, noting the return of the Philippine crowd to “where they belong”.

The UAAP is staging its 84th Season under a bubble set-up amid the pandemic but decided to allow fans, slowly but surely, under a limited capacity for now with an assurance of the student-athletes’ health and safety.

The premier collegiate league held its first four playdates without an in-game crowd including the Ateneo-La Salle rivalry last Saturday that could have attracted a full-house gate attendance.

ATENEO

EAGLES

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cone: We don&rsquo;t have secret formula vs Bolts

Cone: We don’t have secret formula vs Bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Enjoying a whopping 3-0 upperhand against Meralco head-to-head in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals doesn’t in any...
Sports
fbtw
'That's one of my dreams': Kansas' Martin reaffirms commitment to play for Gilas

'That's one of my dreams': Kansas' Martin reaffirms commitment to play for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Remy Martin of the Kansas Jayhawks maintained his desire to represent the Philippines in international hoops as he plays his...
Sports
fbtw
No strong windup for Saso, falls to joint 17th in Chevron Championship

No strong windup for Saso, falls to joint 17th in Chevron Championship

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Yuka Saso wobbled aiming to match her third round 66 for a shot at a Top 5 finish but settled for a 72 and wound up at joint...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers take down Flying Titans to book PVL finals return

Cool Smashers take down Flying Titans to book PVL finals return

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Cheered on by a historic 16,877 paying patrons, the Cool Smashers were quick to recover from an opening-set meltdown and dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Irrespective of Masters outcome, Matsuyama's place in golf history is sealed

Irrespective of Masters outcome, Matsuyama's place in golf history is sealed

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 6 hours ago
The same golfing gods who ensured an historic first Masters Tournament triumph for Asia some 12 months ago are now being called...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Creamline braces for tough PVL finals duel vs Cignal or Petro Gazz

Creamline braces for tough PVL finals duel vs Cignal or Petro Gazz

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Creamline showed its readiness to face either Cignal or Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference finals...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina crumbles, ends up tied at 17th in Casino del Sol Golf Classic

Ardina crumbles, ends up tied at 17th in Casino del Sol Golf Classic

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina cracked when the going got tough, fumbling with a birdie-less 76 to finish joint 17th in the Casino del Sol...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Newsome does it all for finals-bound Meralco

PBA Player of the Week Newsome does it all for finals-bound Meralco

1 hour ago
Chris Newsome stood tallest in Meralco’s balanced attack to hold off No. 1 seed Magnolia in a do-or-die Game Five to...
Sports
fbtw
PATAFA's Juico no longer 'persona non-grata' as POC withdraws suspension

PATAFA's Juico no longer 'persona non-grata' as POC withdraws suspension

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
There is now peace in Philippine sports now.
Sports
fbtw
FEU's Abarrientos leads UAAP Season 84 scoring

FEU's Abarrientos leads UAAP Season 84 scoring

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Far Eastern University’s Rhon Jay “RJ” Abarrientos is leading the UAAP in scoring with 19.2 points per...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with