




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns
 


Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 12:12pm





 
Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns
George Oconer
STAR / Ernie Peñaredondo
 


MANILA, Philippines – The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage race that would be participated in by the country’s top cyclists, including reigning champion George Oconer of Navy Standard Insurance.


Oconer ruled the last edition of this annual race — the 10th anniversary edition in 2020 — and is expected to go all-out to repeat as overall individual champion and pocket the top purse worth P1 million.


“It will be tough, but with the help of my team, I will do my best to win it again,” said Oconer.


Oconer will have by his side another Ronda winner, 2019 titlist and Navy skipper Ronald Oranza and a slew of serious contenders including the young and dangerous riders of Go for Gold and a veteran-laden Excellent Noodles squad spearheaded by former champions Santy Barnachea and Jan Paul Morales.


Barnachea and Morales, who combine for five Ronda titles in all, have teamed up this year to give the fancied Navymen and Go for Gold, which will be headed by Boots Ryan Cayubit, Dominic Perez and Jonel Carcueva.


Philippine Army, Team Nueva Ecija, Dreyna, Eagle Cement, Champ Café, Bike Kings Laguna, Vantage Ilocos Norte, VPharma, Team Quezon Province and Team Ilocos Sur are the other teams seeing action vying for the P3.5 million cash purse.


Apart from the P1 million to the winner, the second placer receives P400,000 while the third gets P200,000 with the team champion pocketing P200,000 courtesy of LBC Express, Inc., MVP Sports Foundation, Quad X, Twin Cycle Gear, Standard Insurance, Print2Go, Elves Bicycles, Elitewheels, Orome, Maynilad and Garmin.


Petron Boy Kanin, Green Planet Bikeshop, Prolite, Black Mamba, Lightwater and LBC Foundation are also backing the event along with the PhilCycling and Games and Amusements Board.


The race opens with the Stage One Individual Time Trial and Team Time Trial on March 11 in Sorsogon followed by the 163-kilometer Sorsogon-Legazpi City Stage Three on March 12 and 189.1km Legazpi-Daet Stage Four on March 13.


It will be followed by the 212km Daet-Lucena Stage Five on March 14 and 157.4km Lucena-Tagaytay Stage Six on March 15.


It will take a one-day respite the next day and will wind up with the 180.4km Tarlac-Baler Stage Seven on March 17; 174.4km Baler-Echgue, Isabela Stage Eight on March 18; 193.2km Santiago; Isabela-Baguio Stage Nine on March 19; and Baguio City Stage 10 criterium on March 20.


 










 









CYCLING
GEORGE OCONER
RONDA PILIPINAS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Sotto, 36ers buck slow start against Taipans to get back in win column







Sotto, 36ers buck slow start against Taipans to get back in win column



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


After dropping a record-low nine points in a first quarter ever in Adelaide Entertainment Center, the 36ers bounced back with...








Sports
fbtw













Lessons to learn for Mark Striegl from Skelly loss







Lessons to learn for Mark Striegl from Skelly loss



2 hours ago 


Despite losing to Chas Skelly via technical knockout, there are still positives for Mark Striegl to take away.








Sports
fbtw













TNC, ECHO zoom to top as Blacklist stumbles in MPL PH week opener







TNC, ECHO zoom to top as Blacklist stumbles in MPL PH week opener



By Michelle Lojo |
2 hours ago 


The opening week of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) saw a few surprises and a couple of swee...








Sports
fbtw













Karl-Anthony Towns wins three-point contest, Toppin earns NBA dunk title







Karl-Anthony Towns wins three-point contest, Toppin earns NBA dunk title



21 hours ago 


Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns scored a record 29 points in the final round to capture the NBA All-Star Weekend's...








Sports
fbtw













Davao, Iloilo shut out San Juan in PCAP







Davao, Iloilo shut out San Juan in PCAP



By Rick Olivares |
2 hours ago 


For the first time in their short history, the San Juan Predators were shut out in a PCAP double-header. 








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Eala eases past French foe in Macon elims







Eala eases past French foe in Macon elims



By Jan Veran |
1 hour ago 


Alex Eala went on a fast start then checked a sputtering finish to fashion out a 6-0, 7-5 victory over local bet Helena Stevic...








Sports
fbtw













Suns' Paul out for 6-8 weeks with broken thumb







Suns' Paul out for 6-8 weeks with broken thumb



1 hour ago 


Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul will be out for an extended period of time with a broken thumb, which he suffered in a recent...








Sports
fbtw













Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs







Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs



 By Michelle Lojo |
2 hours ago 


After a disappointing start to their Valorant Challengers Philippines campaign, Team Secret has pulled off a comeback to secure...








Sports
fbtw













After Australian furore, Djokovic starts his season in Dubai







After Australian furore, Djokovic starts his season in Dubai



2 hours ago 


Novak Djokovic's season, derailed in January when the tennis star was deported from Australia, finally starts on Monday in...








Sports
fbtw













Bolts bounce back







Bolts bounce back



By Olmin Leyba |
12 hours ago 


Meralco switched back to power and posted a recovery 93-88 victory over Rain or Shine in the PBA Governors’ Cup yesterday...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with