Sotto, 36ers buck slow start against Taipans to get back in win column

Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers are back on the win column after recovering from a slow start against the Cairns Taipans

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers survived a slow start to come out with the win against the Cairns Taipans, 82-71, at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Sunday.

After dropping a record-low nine points in a first quarter ever in Adelaide Entertainment Center, the 36ers bounced back with hot starts in the three remaining quarters.

A 15-0 run in the second quarter got Adelaide back into the game after they were down, 23-9, after the first 10 minutes of play.

They took their first lead of the game in the second salvo, 24-23.

While both teams ended up in deadlock at 34-34 at halftime, the 36ers scored the first seven points of the second half to create breathing space.

Sotto played quality minutes off of the bench as he was a pest in defense with three blocks and one steal.

He also had five points and five rebounds in 12 minutes and change.

Sotto had a highlight play as well, converting into an alley-oop.

Dusty Johnson was the top scorer for Adelaide with 16 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

Adelaide thus improved their record to 5-7 as the Taipans fell to 3-8.