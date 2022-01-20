




















































 
























Pacers turn back struggling Lakers; Nuggets outlast Clippers in OT
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 2:24pm





 
Pacers turn back struggling Lakers; Nuggets outlast Clippers in OT
Caris LeVert #22 of the Indiana Pacers reacts to his offensive foul during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
HARRY HOW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines – The Indiana Pacers kept the Los Angeles Lakers struggling with a 111-104 road win at the Crypto.com Arena in California on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).


The Pacers leaned on Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis' combined 50 points to send the Lakers to their fourth loss in five games.



After leading for most of the first three quarters, the Lakers were at the wrong end of an offensive run as Indiana outscored them in the final quarter 35-24 to snatch the win.


A 10-0 run by the Pacers in the middle of the fourth turned a two-point deficit to an eight-point lead, 95-87, with 6:53 remaining.


Indiana never relinquished the lead after that.


LeVert top-scored with 30 points while Sabonis finished with a triple double of 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.


LeVert and Sabonis were both efficient from the field as they went a combined 21-of-28 for the game.


Meanwhile, LeBron James paced the Lakers with 30 points.


Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook scored 14 points each.


Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers suffered the same fate as they lost to the Denver Nuggets in overtime, 130-128.


Aaron Gordon hit a corner triple with 2.2 ticks left in OT to put the Nuggets on top permanently.




The play also gave Nikola Jokic a triple double as he assisted on the play for his 10th dime.


Jokic had 49 points, 10 assists, and 14 rebounds.


Luke Kennard hit a technical free throw for the Clippers to reach the final score.


Ivica Zubac top scored for the Clippers in the loss with 32 points.


In the other game of the day, the Detroit Pistons escaped the Sacramento Kings on the road, 133-131.


The Pistons ended the game with a 13-1 run to turn the script on the Kings.


Corey Joseph hit a pull up jump shot with 26.5 remaining in the game to give the Pistons the lead.



 










 









