




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Irving scores season-high 30 points as Nets survive Wizards; Bulls bounce back
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 12:11pm





 
Irving scores season-high 30 points as Nets survive Wizards; Bulls bounce back
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets goes to the basket against Daniel Gafford #21 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.
SCOTT TAETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines – Kyrie Irving dropped a season-high 30 points to help the Brooklyn Nets hold off the Washington Wizards, 119-118, at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).


In just his fifth game for the Nets this season due to his vaccination status, Irving led all scorers in the game as Brooklyn missed Kevin Durant, who's out due to injury.


Irving scored all but eight of his scoring total in the first half.


The Nets squandered a lead as big as 16 against the Wizards as the latter uncorked scoring runs in the fourth quarter.


Kyle Kuzma converted on a 3-pointer with 36.6 ticks left to get the Wizards to within one point.


Both Irving and James Harden then missed opportunities in the next possession to keep the door wide open for the Wizards comeback.


But Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. did not call a timeout to draw up the final play.


Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie ended up missing potential game winning shots as the Nets held on for the win.


Playing supporting role to Irving was Harden, who flirted with a triple-double with 18 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.


Bradley Beal led six Wizards in twin-digit scoring with 23 points in the losing effort.


Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls snapped their four-game losing slump as they nipped the Cleveland Cavaliers, 117-104, at the United Center.


DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic connived for 54 points as the Bulls remained on top of the Eastern Conference.


The Bulls outscored the Cavaliers in the second quarter, 34-20, to blow the game wide open.


Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks sent the Memphis Grizzlies to their second loss in three games, 126-114.


Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double-double of 33 points and 15 rebounds to pace the defending champions.


Antetokounmpo got the better of Ja Morant, who also finished with monster numbers of 33 points and 14 dimes.


In other games, the San Antonio Spurs got back in the win column with a 118-96 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.


Dejounte Murray had a triple double of 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists to lead the Spurs' efforts.


Also taking wins were the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets who beat the Portland Trailblazers and Boston Celtics, respectively.


The Atlanta Hawks, for their part, bested the Minnesota Timberwolves, 134-122, behind Trae Young's 37 points.


MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid, meanwhile, led the Philadelphia 76ers over the Orlando Magic, 123-110, with a 50-point outburst at the Wells Fargo Center.


 










 









BASKETBALL
NBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Miss Universe bet tapped for PVL?







Miss Universe bet tapped for PVL?



By Joaquin Henson |
1 day ago 

 
Will Miss Philippines Universe and Miss Universe fifth-placer Bea Gomez play in the PVL (Premier Volleyball League)? She recently...








Sports
fbtw













Philippine booters 'on the same page' with new coach ahead of Women's Asian Cup







Philippine booters 'on the same page' with new coach ahead of Women's Asian Cup



By Luisa Morales |
21 hours ago 


Spending months with the Aussie mentor in their training camp in the US, the Filipina booters are already used to Stajcic's...








Sports
fbtw













Why not a four-point shot?




By Joaquin M. Henson |
January 20, 2022 - 12:00am 


We asked Barangay Ginebra teammates Justin Brownlee, Jared Dillinger and Joe Devance the other day to suggest one rule change in basketball to make it more exciting for the fans.








Sports
fbtw





 







Creamline banks on intact lineup unlike PVL rivals







Creamline banks on intact lineup unlike PVL rivals



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


The Creamline Cool Smashers are taking a different route in the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) offseason compared to their...








Sports
fbtw













Huey, Rungkat fire bombs







Huey, Rungkat fire bombs



By John Bryan Ulanday |
12 hours ago 


Philippine team mainstay Treat Huey and Indonesian partner Christopher Rungkat barged into the second round of the 2022 Australian...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Saso thrilled in celebrity pro-am debut







Saso thrilled in celebrity pro-am debut



By Jan Veran |
31 minutes ago 


There is an aura of excitement as Yuka Saso kicks off the new season with a new equipment and a first crack in the Tournament...








Sports
fbtw













Third seed Muguruza stunned in Aussie Open 2nd round by 'dinosaur' Cornet







Third seed Muguruza stunned in Aussie Open 2nd round by 'dinosaur' Cornet



1 hour ago 


WTA Finals winner Garbine Muguruza struggled with her serve throughout the clash at the Rod Laver Arena against her 61st-ranked...








Sports
fbtw













Pan begins New Year with full optimism at The American Express







Pan begins New Year with full optimism at The American Express



1 hour ago 


Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan is raring to launch his 2022 campaign at The American Express this week with clear goals to...








Sports
fbtw













Striegl raves about better training camp for UFC return







Striegl raves about better training camp for UFC return



By Rick Olivares |
2 hours ago 


There are no recriminations for Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Mark Striegl.








Sports
fbtw













Valorant Game Changers shines light on women, marginalized genders







Valorant Game Changers shines light on women, marginalized genders



By Michelle Lojo |
2 hours ago 


Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers is back for its second year once again in collaboration with FSL, Southeast Asia's...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with