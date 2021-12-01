




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
PGA Player Blog: Starting the season right with CJ Cup win
                        

                           
Rory McIlroy - Philstar.com
December 1, 2021 | 9:22am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PGA Player Blog: Starting the season right with CJ Cup win
"Golf is about moving forward, and there's always next week and you're always trying to get better." - Rory McIlroy
Getty Images
                        

                        
It's a great way to start the season by winning The CJ Cup @ Summit. It’s pretty special as my 20th PGA Tour win. Over the last few months, I feel like I’ve never worked as hard and I didn't get what I wanted out of it. I guess I just needed to be a little better with what I practice and when I practice.



The whole week leading up to this win, all I did on the range was to try and visualize every shot that I hit, try to see draws, see fades, see high, see low and really just play around with it. The more and more I do that, the more it feels comfortable on the course doing that, and that to me is playing golf. That's getting back to hitting shots and, when it boils down to it, that's all you need to do out there — hit the shots. Sometimes I forgot about that in a quest to try to be too perfect, but it was a great reminder you don't need to be perfect to be a great golfer.



On the Saturday night of the Ryder Cup, I was done with golf. I didn't want to see golf again until 2022. Then I talked about that Sunday singles match where I beat Xander Schauffele and that sort of sparked a little bit of a flame again. I think I maybe figured something out, and said to myself, “Maybe play a few more times before the season's done.” On the Sunday night at the Ryder Cup I thought, “Let’s go to CJ and try to build on this little bit of a breakthrough.”



All I wanted to do in the match against Xander was win the point for the team. That's all I could do and I hadn't done much else the rest of the week. I went out and won my point by doing whatever I could. I wasn't trying to be perfect, I wasn't trying to hit shots that I wasn't comfortable hitting. I just went out there to try to win my match, and I did. I think part of the emotion at the end of it was to do with that week, but it was also probably to do with the last few months in terms of searching and trying to get better and sort of the realization that I don't need to search for anything. It's all right here.



During the broadcast interview, I said I've realized that just being me is good enough and maybe the last few months, I was maybe trying to add things to my game or take things away from my game. I know that when I do the things that I do well, this is what I'm capable of. I'm capable of winning a lot of events on the PGA Tour and being the best player in the world. It's just a matter of me getting back to playing golf and playing golf my way. That starts with being creative and being visual and maybe sort of sifting through the technical thoughts and not maybe being as technical with it.



Golf is about moving forward, and there's always next week and you're always trying to get better. It’s a very long-winded way of saying 20 wins seemed like a long way away whenever I turned pro all those years ago. I think this is probably like my 30th worldwide if you count European Tour wins, so it's been a pretty nice career so far.



I remember when I turned pro in '07, I went down and played the Australian Masters at the end of that year. I got my European Tour card and in the first two days, I was paired with Aaron Baddeley and I think he was like 18th in the world then. I was like thinking, “Oh, my God, this guy is 18th in the world. How cool would that be?”



Before the start of The CJ Cup, I was the 14th player in the world, and basically people were wondering if I was going to retire! It's all relative. I just think as a kid starting out, I remember those two days with Aaron Baddeley, we both played really well. He was having a great year and I, as an 18-year-old, really looked up to him and thinking hopefully one day that will be me.



That's what I thought was an achievement at the start of my career, which was to get into the top-20 in the world. So I've surpassed all of that, but as you go on, you have to reframe your goals and everything and you have to keep resetting. As I've gone along in my career, I've had to do that because you just keep going. You can't stagnate and stay the same, you have to try to keep getting better and keep doing more things. I think that's what this is.



Winning in Vegas is obviously a great way to start the 2021-22 season in the US but I sort of go on the calendar year in terms of wins, so it was nice to get a second one this year after winning the Wells Fargo Championship in May. I think to get a win most years that you play, I still want to get back to that point where I'm knocking off three, four or five wins a year. To have multiple wins this year on a year that I would say has been a bit of a down year for me, it's still been pretty good.



Note: Rory McIlroy is a 20-time PGA Tour winner and you can watch him and golf’s biggest stars on One Sports Philippines and GOLFTV powered by PGA Tour.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      RORY MCILROY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belgira, Barba rule PhilCycling national trials
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belgira, Barba rule PhilCycling national trials


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
National team mainstays Lea Denise Belgira and Eleazer Barba Jr. showed their readiness to compete in next year’s Hanoi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto's 36ers outbattle Bullets to claim NBL Blitz championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Going undefeated in the four games counted for the NBL Blitz standings, the 36ers claimed the Loggins-Bruton Cup. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Rain Or Shine sees brighter days with Walker
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Rain Or Shine is confident veteran import Henry Walker will provide the missing piece that will make the squad a mean machine on both ends in the PBA Governors’ Cup set to blast off on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 3x3 no easy grind
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The PBA has so far held three legs in the first conference of its initial 3x3 league with rousing success.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao hails long-time sparring partner Kambosos after upset win for unified titles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao hails long-time sparring partner Kambosos after upset win for unified titles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Though pegged as the underdog, Kambosos just squeaked past Lopez to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight belts.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Rosales faced with high expectations at Kiefer Ravena-less NLEX
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Rosales faced with high expectations at Kiefer Ravena-less NLEX


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kris Rosales will have big shoes to fill with his new team NLEX as he's banked on to patch up the hole left by the absence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PGA Player Blog: Starting the season right with CJ Cup win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGA Player Blog: Starting the season right with CJ Cup win


                              

                                                                  By Rory McIlroy |
                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy shares his story in this latest player blog.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakers' LeBron out of Kings clash after entering COVID-19 protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakers' LeBron out of Kings clash after entering COVID-19 protocols


                              

                                 29 minutes ago                              


                                                            
LeBron James was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' clash with the Sacramento Kings after entering the NBA's COVID-19 health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quiban out to make better showing in Thailand golf tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quiban out to make better showing in Thailand golf tourney


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Justin Quiban hopes to ride the momentum of a big finish in the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship and make the most of his stint...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Aguilas sweep pool play
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Go For Gold-Air Force punched a ticket to the semifinals with a sweep of pool play following a 25-15, 28-26, 25-20 win over Basilan Steel in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League men’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with