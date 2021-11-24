Chery Tiggo forges finals duel vs F2

Games Thursday

(Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym, Lipa, Batangas)

1:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Tuguegarao Perlas

4 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs F2 Logistics

LIPA CITY – Chery Tiggo arranged a virtual title showdown against F2 Logistics after cruising past Baguio while high school team California Precision Sports pulled off a monumental upset over pro club Petro Gazz in the penultimate day of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League at the Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym Wednesday.

The Crossovers swept the Lady Highlanders, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14, in the aftermath of the tournament’s biggest win courtesy of the Antipolo-based CPS with its 18-25, 12-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-13 stunner against Petro Gazz.

Behind May Luna’s 11 markers, Chery Tiggo improved to 3-1 entering a heavyweight clash against unbeaten F2 Logistics (4-0) today to determine the queen of the inaugural Champions League.

“It’s gonna be an exciting match so we’re just going to take it one point at a time,” said coach Aaron Velez as Chery needs to win in three or four sets to salvage the crown in a two-way tie.

A win in five sets for the reigning Premier Volleyball League (PVL) champion, unfortunately, would not be enough against the Cargo Movers that have yet to drop a single set in four matches.

But the night belonged to the young CPS squad with an average age of only 16 years after capping off one of the biggest upsets in recent Philippine volleyball history against a bevy of seasoned pro players and former national team players.

Led by Casiey Monique Dongallo (22) and Jelaica Faye Gajero (22), the no-fear CPS rallied from two sets down including a 14-19 deficit in the third set to steal the tournament’s spotlight at the expense of Petro Gazz that just came off a third-place finish in the PVL this year.

“We did not give up. We stuck together and held on until the last set, the last point,” said the 16-year-old Dongallo.

“We just did our best and poured everything we had, win or lose. It’ s a miracle win for us,” Gajero, 17, added.

Baguio ended its campaign winless at 0-5 while Petro Gazz slid to 2-2 heading into a crucial duel with Tuguegarao Perlas (2-2) for a shot at a podium finish.