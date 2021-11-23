




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Philippine Olympic body to probe Obiena-PATAFA rift
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 2:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippine Olympic body to probe Obiena-PATAFA rift
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021.
John Thys / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino has ordered their ethics committee to probe into the controversy involving Tokyo Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).



“We are in deepest regret to realize that one of our Olympians, multi-medalist and great inspiration Ernest John Obiena of athletics, to be involved in this squabble with his home federation,” said Tolentino.



The PhilCycling chief said losing the 25-year-old Obiena to retirement would deal Philippine sports a big blow.



“I am very disappointed. They could have handled the situation internally absent of any misfires from both parties. A bountiful career is now in peril,” said the congressman from Tagaytay.



The Southeast Asian Games and Asian record-holder and World No. 5 threatened to quit if PATAFA would not issue a public apology and retract accusations that the former allegedly falsified liquidations and failed to pay Ukrainian mentor Vitaly Petrov his coaching fees.



Obiena flatly denied all these.



“Needless to say, we, Filipinos, will be deprived of two gold medals in the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games in 2022 and in Cambodia 2023, not to mention another one in the Asian Games also next year and most importantly, a representation in the Paris Olympics come 2024, due to the fiasco in the leadership of his organization,” said Obiena.



“We could have easily propagated this achievement to the youth by proper guidance and genuine attitude,” he added.



The issue may also cause Philippine sports the loss of its 2022 funding after the Senate recalled Monday night the P1.574 billion 2022 allocation to sports after showing dismay over the hands-off stance by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) regarding the impasse.



“Since the PSC is the source of funds, it could have easily — under its mandate — intervened and corrected the same from the very beginning,” said Tolentino. “But we in the POC will be steadfast and for the sake of Olympism and impartiality, will go into the details and investigate the matter.”



The STAR tried to get the side of PSC chairman William Ramirez but he has yet to reply as of posting time.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

