F2 dominates Petro Gazz to gain solo lead

Games Tuesday

(Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym, Lipa, Batangas)

1:30 p.m. – Baguio Lady Highlanders vs California Precision Sports

4 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Tuguegarao Perlas

LIPA CITY – F2 Logistics flaunted its might over Petro Gazz in the battle of unbeaten squads, 25-16, 25-23, 25-14, to claim a solo lead midway in the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League at the Aquamarine Recreational Center Gym here.

Kalei Mau was unstoppable anew with 21 points built on 18 kills and two blocks as the Cargo Movers zoomed to a 3-0 slate after also sweeping the Antipolo-based California Precision Sports and the Baguio Lady Highlanders.

Kianna Dy and captain Aby Maraño added nine points apiece while Iris Tolenada and Dawn Macandili provided coverage with 22 excellent sets and 13 digs, respectively.

As the only squad with a perfect slate entering the homestretch, the Cargo Movers also gained an inside track in the six-team Champions League that will hail the No. 1 seed as the automatic champion after a short single-round robin play.

F2 has Tuguegarao Perlas and reigning Premier Volleyball League (PVL) titlist Chery Tiggo as its last opponents that will either make or break its bid for the maiden PNVF Champions League title.

“We knew that Petro Gazz came off an exhausting battle (against Chery Tiggo) but we did not expect to run away in straight sets. We prepared hard for this match so we will have the same preparation for the remaining crucial games,” said coach Ramil de Jesus.

Earlier, Mylene Paat fired 17 markers as Chery Tiggo (2-1) hacked out a gritty 25-22, 27-25, 25-23 win over California Precision Sports to get back on track after a stinging five-set loss to Petro Gazz.

Tuguegarao Perlas (2-1) also notched its second straight win at the expense the Baguio Lady Highlanders, 25-10, 25-5, 25-14, behind Jho Maraguinot's 10 points.

CPS and Baguio remained winless with 0-3 cards while Petro Gazz suffered its first loss in three matches.

