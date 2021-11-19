




































































 




   







   















Riot's latest publishing label set to release debut titles in LoL universe
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 10:41am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Riot's latest publishing label set to release debut titles in LoL universe
Riot Games' new publishing label is coming out with two titles that expand the League of Legends universe
MANILA, Philippines — Riot Forge, a publishing label under Riot Games, will debut with a release of two new games under the League of Legends franchise — Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.



In Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, players may create parties composed of beloved League of Legends champions Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke, to defeat a common and mysterious enemy. The single players turn-based RPG was developed by Airship Syndicate and will be available on Nintendo Switcc, Xbox One, PS4 and PC.








Meanwhile, new rhythm game Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story features Ziggs, the unforgettable yordle and Hexplosives extraordinaire and will have players perform bomb-jumps and attacks to the beat of a catchy soundtrack as well as avoiding obstacles and defeating enemies.



Developed by Choice Provisions, Hextech Mayhem will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC and the Epic Games Store. It will also be available soon via Netflix, as the company debuted its gaming services at the start of the month.



Riot Forge is currently developing two other games, also with ties to League of Legends. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story and CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story are slated for a 2022 release.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

