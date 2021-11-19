Riot ramps up events to promote Netflix animated series Arcane

Riot Games continues to promote its first-ever animated series Arcane now showing on Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Riot Games is pulling out all the stops in celebrating Arcane, their first animated series released last November 7.

Since the beginning of the month, multiple announcements of collaborations done by Riot featuring Arcane have made the news — from a PUBG Mobile collaboration to Jinx making an appearance in Fortnite, Arcane is slowly dominating the gaming community.

And Riot is not done yet.

On November 26, Riot will host a League of Legends: Wild Rift Guild vs Guild event where fans will have the chance to join the Guild of their favourite influencer and go head-to-head in a series of Wild Rift tournaments against other influencers and players around Southeast Asia. Guild captains for the Philippines are gamers Buunja and Gloco.

Riot Games has also collaborated with artists from Singapore to bring to life Arcane characters using Lego minifigures.

From November 15 to 26, Riot will be hosting giveaways of the custom toy collectible via the different social media accounts of Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra.

A total of five winners will get a chance to take home their very own Arcane collectible.

Arcane, which brings to life the world of League of Legends and popular characters Vi, Jinx, Jayce and Caitlyn, tells the story of the rivalry between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun.

Six of its nine episodes are already available on Netflix with the last three episodes released on Saturday.