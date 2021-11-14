Parks scores 23 as Nagoya bounces back vs Mikawa

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins are back in the win column with a wire-to-wire victory over the Seahorses Mikawa, 101-75, at the Wing Arena Kariya on Sunday.

After being a non-factor on Saturday, Parks finished with a team-high 23 points to deny the Seahorses a weekend sweep.

Nagoya zoomed to a twin-digit lead early as they were ahead by 11, 20-9 after the first 10 minutes of play.

The Diamond Dolphins didn't trail the whole game.

Along with his scoring, Parks also had seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the victory.

Elsewhere, Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB continue their painstaking losing streak in the B. League as they fell to the Chiba Jets, 88-83.

Niigita lost steam in the endgame against the defending champions after the Jets finished them off with a 7-2 scoring run in the final two minutes of the game.

On the bright side, Paras was able to bounce back from a cold scoring night.

The cager out of UP Diliman finished with 15 points off of an efficient 6-of-8 shooting night.

He also tallied four assists and three boards.

In Division 2, Filipino imports Kemark Carino and Juan Gomez de Liano absorbed losses.

The Aomori Wat's lost to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 82-49, while the Earthfriends Tokyo Z remain winless after losing to the Koshigaya Alphas, 76-55.

Carino reset his career-high in scoring with five points and three rebounds in Aomori's loss.

Meanwhile, Gomez de Liano was scoreless in 17 minutes as Tokyo Z continue to search for their first win in the league.

Tokyo Z are 0-13 so far this year.

For his part, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars suffered a sweep at the hands of Shinshu Brave Warriors, 90-80.

The Brave Warriors used a third quarter where they outscored the Lakestars, 28-17, to pull away for the victory.

Ravena finished with seven points, two rebounds, and two assists.