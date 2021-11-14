Ramos, Toyama deal Thirdy's San-En heartbreak in cardiac win

MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses completed a weekend sweep of the San-En NeoPhoenix with a 90-89 cardiac win at the Toyama City Gymnasium on Sunday.

Thirdy Ravena, San-En's Filipino import, had a chance to send the game to overtime when he was fouled with no time left on the clock and NeoPhoenix down a bucket, 90-88.

However, he split his charities for the heartbreaker.

Keijiro Matsui converted on the game-winner for the Grouses off of a timeout with two ticks left on the clock.

The Grouses thus took their third win in a row and sent San-En to their sixth straight loss.

Ramos also swept his match up with his Gilas teammate Ravena, 2-0.

He finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and a steal for the Grouses.

Ravena, meanwhile, finished with a game-high 26 points off of an efficient 11-of-14 shooting night.

He also had nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Ravena couldn't cap off his big night with a win, though, as it was ultimately his miss at the charity stripe that sank San-En.

Toyama thus overtakes San-En in the standings. The Grouses improved to 4-10 while NeoPhoenix fell to 3-11.