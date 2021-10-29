Clarkson hopes historic match with fellow Fil-Am Green inspires Pinoys

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green made NBA history on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as the Utah Jazz visited the Houston Rockets in Texas for Filipino Heritage Night.

For the first time ever, two NBA players with Filipino lineage faced off against each other, with Clarkson's Jazz getting the better of Green and the Rockets, 122-91.

And the reigning Sixth Man of the Year raved about the experience.

"Just us two [players], being here... [it's] super inspirational for the youth and every Filipino-American, every Filipino, anybody with Filipino blood," Clarkson said in his post-game interview.

The event became a fitting end to the celebration of Filipino American History Month in the US, which is celebrated every October since 1992.

Clarkson and Green put on a show, playing significant minutes for their respective teams and scoring 16 and 13 points, respectively.

.@JalenGreen and @JordanClarksons made NBA history as the first two players of Filipino descent to play in the same game!



A historic moment! ???????? pic.twitter.com/xnczckGKSl — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 29, 2021

But the Jazz guard hopes this won't be the last time players with Filipino blood get to play against each other in the NBA.

With a prospect already draft eligible in the near future like Adelaide 36ers' Kai Sotto, Clarkson hopes there's more to come with him and Green.

"I feel like it's just an amazing experience, something that can be done again," said Clarkson.

"We're the first, hopefully we see more come through the league," he added.