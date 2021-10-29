Clarkson's Jazz thrash Green's Rockets on Filipino Heritage Night

Jalen Green (R) and Jordan Clarkson became the first pair of NBA players with Filipino heritage to share the court on Thursday (Friday, Manila time)

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz made easy work of Jalen Green's Houston Rockets on the road, 122-91, during a historic Filipino Heritage Night in the NBA Houston, Texas on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The Rockets hosted the Jazz in a game that saw two NBA players of Filipino heritage share the court for the first time in Clarkson and Green.

Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson become the first two players of Filipino descent to share the court in an NBA game! ???????? pic.twitter.com/waKSIfVwCA — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

It was hardly a competitive contest, though, as the league-leading Jazz jumped out to a dominant lead early.

At the end of the first quarter, it was already a twin-digit lead for Utah, 32-18.

It was all the Jazz from then on as they thrashed the young Rockets team and led by as much as 36 points.

Clarkson put on a show in the fourth quarter, scoring eight of his 16 points to lead all scorers from the bench.

Bojan Bogdanovic top-scored with 19 points for the Jazz, who had seven players in double-digits.

Green, for his part, finished with 13 points. The Fil-Am guard struggled from the field, though, as he shot only 3-of-16 for a dismal 18.8%.

Christian Wood led the Rockets in the losing effort with 16 points, seven rebounds two steals, one assist and one block.

The Jazz thus improved their record to 4-0, the first time since the 2008-09 season.

In the other games, the Chicago Bulls absorbed their first loss of the season in a 104-103 nail-biter against the New York Knicks.

Julius Randle played an all-around game with 13 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists to pace New York.

The Washington Wizards, for their part, improved to 4-1 after topping the Atlanta Hawks, 122-111.

The Philadelphia 76ers also took a win at the expense of the listless Detroit Pistons, 110-102.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, topped the San Antonio Spurs, 104-99.