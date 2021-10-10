Frank sets new highest short program score for a Filipina in Finland tiff

MANILA, Philippines — National team newcomer Sofia Frank already made an indelible mark in the history books of Philippine figure skating, following a historic performance at the 2021 Finlandia Trophy women's short program on Saturday.

The 16-year-old, competing in only her second major tournament since joining the national team, set the highest-ever score for a Filipina in an ISU International competition short program with her routine in Finland.

Frank finished 17th in a field of 26 skaters in the tiff, scoring 53.30 to begin her campaign.

She began her routine with a triple lutz and triple toe loop. She then followed it up with triple loop and double axel.

Frank garnered 29.21 for her technical element score while she was given 24.09 in the program component.

The Philippine Skating Union congratulated Frank for her success.

Russia's Elizaveta Tuktamysheva currently leads the pack with 81.53.

Frank and the rest of the field performs again Sunday evening for the free skate.

The teen hopes to finish better than her male counterparts Christopher Caluza and Michael Martinez who finished at the bottom end of the leaderboard in the competition.

