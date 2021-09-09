








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Malaysian squad Penang Blue Panthers joins PCAP 3rd Conference
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 9, 2021 | 8:31am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Malaysian squad Penang Blue Panthers joins PCAP 3rd Conference
The Penang squad has twice won the Inter-State Championship — both in 2016 and 2020 and placed fourth in the 2017 Asian Cities Championship.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – A squad older than any team from the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines is taking part of this third conference or the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup — the Penang Blue Panthers from Malaysia.



The Blue Panthers were founded in 1972 and have been competing in Malaysian chess tournaments as well as international events.



The Penang squad has twice won the Inter-State Championship — both in 2016 and 2020 and placed fourth in the 2017 Asian Cities Championship.



Their goal in this season-ending PCAP tournament is to give their junior players a taste of international competition and for their retired players to come back and enjoy the match.



Said PCAP Commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria, “The tournaments where we have foreign players and teams are designed both ways — to give exposure to Filipino chess players as well as for the foreigners. It is also a means to grow the sport across our region.”



Among the members seeing action for the Penang Blue Panthers are veteran Eric Cheah, NM Ng Tze Han, NM Evan Timothy Capel, WCM Chua Jia-Tien, CM Tan Jun Ying, IM Ooi Zhi Yang, Poh Yu Tian, WFM Agnes Chong Kai Ni, FM Wong Yinn Long and Loo Xin Hao (team captain).



FM Wong is ranked second in Malaysia with a Fide rating of 2381. IM Ooi is Malaysia’s sixth International Master, Poh Yu Tian, Looi Xin Hao, and Chua Jia-Tien recently represented their country in the Chess Olympiad. Chua Jia-Tien and Poh Yu Tian also made the quarterfinals of the World Youth Cup Finals, and Agnes Chong placed third in a national Under-14 competition.



The foreign teams will begin their participation after the initial round of the third conference, which is for the 21 local teams to slug it out.



The PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup begins this September 15.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 December fight 'most likely' for Pacquiao                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
December fight 'most likely' for Pacquiao


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is a high chance that Sen. Manny Pacquiao will be back in the boxing ring before the end of the year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No love for Mama
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No love for Mama


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mandatory challenger Jayson Mama endured a 12-day stay in Dubai as a requirement to enter the UK but when he arrived Tuesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Marcial saw it coming
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
When it was announced that NCR Plus would be back under GCQ early this week, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial hesitated to immediately relocate the games from Bacolor to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hotshots disarm Road Warriors in double OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hotshots disarm Road Warriors in double OT


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was Magnolia’s turn to pull off a gutsy comeback this time as the Hotshots rallied past NLEX in two overtimes, 112-105,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fernandez meets Sabalenka to begin women's US Open night semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fernandez meets Sabalenka to begin women's US Open night semis


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Canadian teen left-hander Leylah Fernandez will meet second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the first of two US Open...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, Belgian partner enter quarterfinals in US Open girls doubles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, Belgian partner enter quarterfinals in US Open girls doubles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After receiving a bye in the first round as the sixth seed in the tournament, Eala and Vandewinkel fended off their opponents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ONE Championship upholds Denice Zamboanga's controversial loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ONE Championship upholds Denice Zamboanga's controversial loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite Zamboanga's insistence that she had done enough against the Korean in her fight, she was still unable to sway the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FIFA boss promises decision on biennial World Cup 'by end of year'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FIFA boss promises decision on biennial World Cup 'by end of year'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) "decisions by the end of the year" on the controversial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Worth the wait: Jeter ushered into baseball Hall of Fame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Worth the wait: Jeter ushered into baseball Hall of Fame


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter was finally ushered into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trump to provide commentary for Holyfield-Belfort fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trump to provide commentary for Holyfield-Belfort fight


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former US president Donald Trump will provide commentary for the upcoming fight between former world heavyweight champion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with