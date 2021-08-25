








































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Alapag thanks Stockton Kings for coaching break in G League
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 8:58am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Alapag thanks Stockton Kings for coaching break in G League
Jimmy Alapag served as an assistant coach to Bobby Jackson in the NBA Summer League for the Sacramento Kings
NBA Summer League / Sacramento Kings
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Coach Jimmy Alapag had nothing but words of gratitude for the Stockton Kings organization, after they gave him a spot in their coaching staff in the NBA G League.



Earning his laurels with as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League, Alapag was awarded a permanent spot on the coaching staff of the NBA team's G League affiliate.





This gives Alapag's ultimate goal of making it as a coach in the NBA regular season a shot in the arm.









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Jimmy Alapag (@jalapag3)








"Words can't express how thankful I am for this opportunity to join the Stockton Kings for the upcoming NBA G League season! Special thanks to Coach [Bobby Jackson] and [GM Paul Johnson] for believing in me and giving me this chance," he wrote on Instagram.



Alapag, like in the Summer League, will be coaching under head tactician Jackson, whom he has worked well with.



"Looking forward to connecting with the entire Stockton community. Time to get to work," Alapag added.



The Stockton Kings will enter the new NBA G League season coming off a one-year hiatus.



They did not join the compressed 2020-21 season earlier this year, where teams went into a bubble set up to stage the games due to the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



In the 2019-20 season, Stockton had a 24-19 win-loss slate before hostilities were cancelled due to the health crisis.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

