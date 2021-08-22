








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
PBA teams set to return to training in Pampanga on Tuesday
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 22, 2021 | 3:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PBA teams set to return to training in Pampanga on Tuesday
PBA teams are set to travel to Pampanga on Monday, where the league also held its season last year in bubble format
PBA
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is inching closer to a much-awaited return as squads plunge back to training in Pampanga starting Tuesday after a sudden hiatus almost midway through the 46th Philippine Cup elimination round.



Commissioner Willie Marcial said at least eight squads are trooping to the nearby Central Luzon province Monday with the rest set to follow suit after going through mandatory swab testing on Saturday.





The 12 teams will be scattered in three practice venues namely Colegio de San Sebastian in San Fernando, Beverly Place Golf and Sports Club in Mexico and AUF Sports and Cultural Center in Angeles, which also served as the league’s venue last year.



There is no official announcement yet on the main game venue pending the final approval from Pampanga but The STAR learned that it would be likely at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor.



The PBA as early as last week has already gained a verbal nod from Pampanga local government unit (LGU) that paved the way for the start of team practices.



The league now only awaits the official written clearance for the resumption of games proper and may get it anytime soon for its target reboot in early September under a semi-bubble set-up.



By that time, teams are expected to be back on their feet with at least a week of training to regain lost bearings after three weeks of break since the last game day on Aug. 1.



Teams admitted it is a tall order to rediscover peak form but will treat it as a welcome challenge so long as PBA action continues amid the challenges of the pandemic.



All eyes will be on unbeaten leaders Magnolia (4-0) and TNT Tropang Giga (3-0) once the league receives official blessing to get the ball rolling anew in Pampanga, which is under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).



The PBA opened shop last July 16 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City but had to find an alternative site due to the ongoing restrictions in Metro Manila under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Ugas in Las Vegas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Ugas in Las Vegas


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In his first fight since July 2019, Pacquiao is out to take back the title the WBA stripped him of in a fight marred by a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magsayo magnificently knocks out foe, earns title shot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magsayo magnificently knocks out foe, earns title shot


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magsayo, nicknamed “Magnifico”, threw a thunderous right straight to Ceja’s head that rendered his foe unconscious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Where to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Where to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino fans can catch the action in various channels and radio stations either live or delayed telecast come Sunday in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino prospect Dato absorbs first loss in Pacquiao-Ugas undercard
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino prospect Dato absorbs first loss in Pacquiao-Ugas undercard


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino fighter John Dato was battered and bloodied by Mexico’s Angel Contreras on his way to his first career loss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao to decide on presidential run next month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao to decide on presidential run next month


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 42-year-old was asked while still inside the ring about his future both as a boxer and as a politician.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Members of Philippine Paralympic delegation positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Members of Philippine Paralympic delegation positive for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement released Sunday, the PPC said that "some officials, coaches, and a para-athlete" from the Philippine delegation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Erstwhile-confident Pacquiao admits struggling to adjust vs Ugas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Erstwhile-confident Pacquiao admits struggling to adjust vs Ugas


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After absorbing a unanimous decision loss where his age looked like it was catching up to him, Pacquiao was forced to admit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After Pacquiao stunner, Ugas wants Spence next
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After Pacquiao stunner, Ugas wants Spence next


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Errol Spence Jr. is next on the list for WBA (Super) welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao: Agile even if aging, this athlete aspires for the apex
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao: Agile even if aging, this athlete aspires for the apex


                              

                                                                  By Jeremaiah M. Opiano |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Facebook Watch swarms its users with videos past and present. If you’re on a Philippine IP address and you just glance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso wobbles with 74 in British Open 3rd round, falls to joint-27th
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso wobbles with 74 in British Open 3rd round, falls to joint-27th


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
After hanging on to the Top 5 in the first two rounds, Saso wobbled with a 2-over par performance in the tournament's "moving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with