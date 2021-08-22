PBA teams set to return to training in Pampanga on Tuesday

PBA teams are set to travel to Pampanga on Monday, where the league also held its season last year in bubble format

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is inching closer to a much-awaited return as squads plunge back to training in Pampanga starting Tuesday after a sudden hiatus almost midway through the 46th Philippine Cup elimination round.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said at least eight squads are trooping to the nearby Central Luzon province Monday with the rest set to follow suit after going through mandatory swab testing on Saturday.

The 12 teams will be scattered in three practice venues namely Colegio de San Sebastian in San Fernando, Beverly Place Golf and Sports Club in Mexico and AUF Sports and Cultural Center in Angeles, which also served as the league’s venue last year.

There is no official announcement yet on the main game venue pending the final approval from Pampanga but The STAR learned that it would be likely at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor.

The PBA as early as last week has already gained a verbal nod from Pampanga local government unit (LGU) that paved the way for the start of team practices.

The league now only awaits the official written clearance for the resumption of games proper and may get it anytime soon for its target reboot in early September under a semi-bubble set-up.

By that time, teams are expected to be back on their feet with at least a week of training to regain lost bearings after three weeks of break since the last game day on Aug. 1.

Teams admitted it is a tall order to rediscover peak form but will treat it as a welcome challenge so long as PBA action continues amid the challenges of the pandemic.

All eyes will be on unbeaten leaders Magnolia (4-0) and TNT Tropang Giga (3-0) once the league receives official blessing to get the ball rolling anew in Pampanga, which is under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The PBA opened shop last July 16 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City but had to find an alternative site due to the ongoing restrictions in Metro Manila under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).