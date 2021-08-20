PBA teams brace for season restart

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is on cusp of resuming play in Pampanga and teams are raring to pack their bags right away for a Northern trip after weeks of hiatus since the momentary suspension of games in Metro Manila earlier this month.

Though they are bracing for a tough catch-up to regain bearings from a sudden hiatus, teams said that it's a welcome challenge as they revive campaigns with excitement midway through the elimination round.

“I would have to say excited would be an understatement right now in regards to us getting our season resumed,” Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina told The STAR after the PBA gained a verbal nod from Pampanga local government unit.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our craft and providing a little bit of relief and respite to others,” added TNT mentor Chot Reyes with the league braving on anew for fans amid the challenges of the pandemic.

The PBA halted play last August 3 due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) implementation in Metro Manila but is now nearing return in Central Luzon province pending its formal written letter after initially giving a verbal permission.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the official clearance may be released this week, allowing the squads to proceed to mandatory swab testing before trooping to Pampanga for practice restart barring hitches.

“Once it’s already a go, teams would be given 7-8 days of practice then the games are on,” said Marcial, adding that the Pampanga letter would also be notified to the Inter-Agency Task Force.

The IATF previously gave a go-signal to PBA to resume play so long as it would be in areas under ordinary general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ (MGCQ), like Pampanga.

The PBA did not yet disclose the game venue pending final word from Pampanga but The STAR learned that the league would hold games in Bacolor, not in Angeles that served as its home last year.

PBA teams would follow a semi-bubble set-up only within the province from the hotels and lodging facilities they have already booked to the practice