








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
PBA teams brace for season restart
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 20, 2021 | 3:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PBA teams brace for season restart
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is on cusp of resuming play in Pampanga and teams are raring to pack their bags right away for a Northern trip after weeks of hiatus since the momentary suspension of games in Metro Manila earlier this month.



Though they are bracing for a tough catch-up to regain bearings from a sudden hiatus, teams said that it's a welcome challenge as they revive campaigns with excitement midway through the elimination round.



“I would have to say excited would be an understatement right now in regards to us getting our season resumed,” Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina told The STAR after the PBA gained a verbal nod from Pampanga local government unit.



“We’re looking forward to continuing our craft and providing a little bit of relief and respite to others,” added TNT mentor Chot Reyes with the league braving on anew for fans amid the challenges of the pandemic.



The PBA halted play last August 3 due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) implementation in Metro Manila but is now nearing return in Central Luzon province pending its formal written letter after initially giving a verbal permission.  



Commissioner Willie Marcial said the official clearance may be released this week, allowing the squads to proceed to mandatory swab testing before trooping to Pampanga for practice restart barring hitches.



“Once it’s already a go, teams would be given 7-8 days of practice then the games are on,” said Marcial, adding that the Pampanga letter would also be notified to the Inter-Agency Task Force.



The IATF previously gave a go-signal to PBA to resume play so long as it would be in areas under ordinary general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ (MGCQ), like Pampanga.



The PBA did not yet disclose the game venue pending final word from Pampanga but The STAR learned that the league would hold games in Bacolor, not in Angeles that served as its home last year.



PBA teams would follow a semi-bubble set-up only within the province from the hotels and lodging facilities they have already booked to the practice 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Pacquiao has lost KO punch&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Pacquiao has lost KO punch’


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Cuban camp insisted Wednesday that Manny Pacquiao no longer has the power to knock people out inside the ring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Please organize a match': Inoue bites Casimero's crude call out


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Casimero provoked the Japanese fighter in an unorthodox way, when he was interviewed inside the ring after he beat Rigondeaux...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Buboy predicts knockout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Buboy predicts knockout


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
This fight won’t last the distance.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNVF: Tai Bundit 'benefitted' from visa in PVL before resignation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNVF: Tai Bundit 'benefitted' from visa in PVL before resignation


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Despite the statement's claims, the PNVF said it accepts Bundit's resignation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ugas: No one had the advantage in training                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ugas: No one had the advantage in training


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao and WBA “super” welterweight champion Yordernis Ugas got the chance to size each other up for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA teams brace for season restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA teams brace for season restart


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The PBA halted play last Aug. 3 due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) implementation in Metro Manila but is now nearing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Canelo to fight Plant in November for undisputed title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Canelo to fight Plant in November for undisputed title


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The showdown will see Alvarez defend his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization crowns...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weightlifting chiefs must resign if sport is to have Olympic future: USA CEO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weightlifting chiefs must resign if sport is to have Olympic future: USA CEO


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made clear its displeasure with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic champion Korda shares lead, Saso in joint-4th in British Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic champion Korda shares lead, Saso in joint-4th in British Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Firing off three birdies and an eagle against one bogey in the 72-par course, Saso finished with a 68 to open her bid for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ugas insists he&rsquo;s not going down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ugas insists he’s not going down


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas said yesterday he’s prepared to go the 12-round distance with challenger...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with