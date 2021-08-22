








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Members of Philippine Paralympic delegation positive for COVID-19
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 22, 2021 | 3:15pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Members of Philippine Paralympic delegation positive for COVID-19
A government official carries a bag with the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games during a meeting between Tokyo’s governor Yuriko Koike and president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee Seiko Hashimoto at the Tokyo metropolitan government building in Tokyo on February 19, 2021.
PHILIP FONG  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Multiple members of Team Philippines bound for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics have tested positive for COVID-19, the Philippine Paralympic Committee announced.



In a statement released Sunday, the PPC said that "some officials, coaches, and a para-athlete" from the Philippine delegation caught the malady and are now in isolation.






Para athletes from the Philippines are now slashed to just five with the one para athlete testing positive.



However, PPC President Michael Barredo remains optimistic of the team's performance in Tokyo.



"We are confident our athletes will give their best in pursuit of their Paralympic dreams and to bring honor and glory to our country," wrote Barredo in the statement.



Buoyed by their abled counterparts in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, Philippine Para athletes are looking to make history of their own.



The six para athletes who qualified for Tokyo are swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino, taekwondo's Allain Ganapin, powerlifter Achelle Guion, and athletics' Jerrold Magnliwan and Jeanette Aceveda.



There is no information yet as who the para athlete who tested positive is.



The Tokyo Paralympics unfurl Tuesday, August 24.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

