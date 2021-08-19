








































































 




   







   















Tokyo medalists set to receive incentives in Duterte courtesy call
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com

President Duterte prepares to toss the ball during the 2016 FIBA Olympic men’s qualifying basketball tournament between the Philippines and France at the MOA Arena on July 5, 2016.
AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte will congratulate Tokyo Olympics heroes Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial in person in a courtesy call Monday in Malacañang.



The President had actually lauded Diaz, Petecio, Paalam and Marcial but only remotely and on separate occasions.



Duterte will also hand out the incentives to the four based on the Expanded Athletes Incentives Act.



Diaz will receive P10 million for her breakthrough gold medal plus the gold medal of valor, Petecio and Paalam P5 million each for their silver and Marcial P2 million for his bronze.



Interestingly, all four Filipinos are enlisted military personnel and will get to salute their commander-in-chief.



Their coaches, meanwhile, will pocket half of what their athletes would stand to get.



Also attending the momentous event are Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William “Butch” Ramirez and commissioners Arnold Agustin, Ramon Fernandez, Celia Kiram and Charles Maxey.



Invited to attend are Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and secretary-general Ed Gastanes, Philippine Tokyo Games chef-de-mission Nonong Araneta, and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Coporation (PAGCOR) chairperson Andrea Domingo.



With consideration of the prevailing quarantine limitations, the event will be limited to invitees.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

