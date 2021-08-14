Pacquiao underscores quick adjustment for new foe

HOLLYWOOD — Manny Pacquiao and his training coaches have made a smooth transition in preparing for his replacement opponent — from a southpaw opponent in Errol Spence Jr. to the orthodox Yordenis Ugas — a little over a week away from his ring return.

Pacquiao, trainer Freddie Roach and conditioning coach Justin Fortune were one in saying they have easily adjusted and ready to take on Ugas, a respectable Cuban fighter who came in as a last-minute substitute for the injured Spence.

The Filipino icon himself stated the obvious reason: that he is already so used to fighting right-handed guys that making an adjustment in as little time possible was no big deal.

“It wasn’t too hard for me to adjust because I’m used to preparing for right-handers. It’s not hard to adjust unless you’re suddenly fighting a southpaw instead of a right-hander. That will be more difficult because I seldom fight lefties,” the eight-division world champion told Filipino mediamen after a light workout at the Wild Card Gym here Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Pacquiao, already at the tail end of his training for his return from a two-year break, was supposed to sit out this afternoon’s gym work but decided to push through just to “dust himself off.”

“Pagpag lang,” said Pacquiao, who just couldn’t resist the lure of the gym and the fulfillment he gets from putting in extra work.

His abbreviated workout included eight rounds on the mitts with Roach and some shadowboxing. Other routines such as skipping rope and bag work were shelved.

Fortune has Pacquiao where he wants him to be.

“He’s at 95%. He’s ready. He can fight tomorrow,” the Australian cornerman said.

Pacquiao, who is motivated by the chance to reclaim the WBA “super” welterweight title he was unceremoniously stripped of, will hold one final sparring session Saturday (Sunday in Manila) before breaking camp for fight week in Las Vegas.

For his part, Roach also had little difficulty figuring out Ugas, a former Olympic bronze medalist who stands 5-foot-9 but is relatively slower.

“No big changes,” said Roach. “(Ugas) always goes for the home run. He’s a big puncher and he goes for the big right.”

Roach pointed out that Ugas is tailor-made for his prized ward.

“What Manny does naturally is made for this guy,” added the bespectacled trainer, who polished Pacquiao’s in-and-out offense during their mitts session and expects it to do wonders against the flat-footed Ugas.

Even as he stressed his readiness and eagerness to challenge Ugas, Pacquiao remains wary of his foe, having been in the same situation when he stunned Lehlo Ledwaba in 2001 as a late substitute.

“Hindi tayo pwedeng mag-underestimate sa kanya. Naghahanda talaga siya,” Pacquiao said.