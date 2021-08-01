Marvelous Marcial knocks out Armenian foe in first round for sure Olympic medal

MANILA, Philippines — Boxing prospect Eumir Marcial has assured the Philippines of its third medal the Tokyo Olympics -- tying the Philippines' record of three bronzes in the 1932 Olympics.

Marcial made quick work of Armenia's Arman Darchinyan with a first round knockout in the men's middleweight quarterfinal on Sunday at the Kokugikan Arena.

He thus assured himself of a bronze medal or better with his second straight first-round win in the Games.

Marcial was the more aggressive pug against Darchinyan, with the latter opting for a more defensive game plan against the Filipino.

But a solid right hook from Marcial landed smack on the Armenian's face with 51 ticks left in the opening round sent him straight to the canvas.

Marcial thus faces Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak in the semifinal set Thursday, August 5, where a win will send him to the gold medal match.

Marcial's win gives the Philippine boxing team their second medal in Tokyo after Nesthy Petecio is now assured of at least a silver medal.