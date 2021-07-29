








































































 




   

   









Hidilyn Diaz gets additional P5M from government for golden Olympic feat
Gold medallist Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz holds her medal on the podium for the victory ceremony of the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
Hidilyn Diaz gets additional P5M from government for golden Olympic feat

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 1:49pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – For breaking two world records, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will receive an extra P5 million from the government via the Expanded Athletes Incentives Act or Republic Act (RA) 10799.



That is apart from the P10 million amount Diaz will receive for her historic golden feat as stipulated in the same law.



TRACKER: Hidilyn Diaz at the Tokyo Olympics



Diaz’s two new marks came in the clean and jerk where she lifted 127 kilograms and the total lift with a 224 that resulted to her topping the women’s 55kg division and delivering the country its breakthrough mint in the quadrennial event.



Philippine Sports Commission officer-in-charge (OIC), commissioner Celia Kiram, confirmed the additional reward.



“It has already been approved, signed and ready for release,” said Kiram, who, along with fellow commissioner Charles Maxey, personally welcomed Diaz upon the latter’s arrival Tuesday.



Under Republic Act 10699 or the expanded incentives act, national athletes and other athletes who surpass Philippine record or ranking in any measurable international sports competition shall be given cash incentives, the amount of which may be determined by the PSC.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

