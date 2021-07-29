Hidilyn Diaz gets additional P5M from government for golden Olympic feat

MANILA, Philippines – For breaking two world records, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will receive an extra P5 million from the government via the Expanded Athletes Incentives Act or Republic Act (RA) 10799.

That is apart from the P10 million amount Diaz will receive for her historic golden feat as stipulated in the same law.

Diaz’s two new marks came in the clean and jerk where she lifted 127 kilograms and the total lift with a 224 that resulted to her topping the women’s 55kg division and delivering the country its breakthrough mint in the quadrennial event.

Philippine Sports Commission officer-in-charge (OIC), commissioner Celia Kiram, confirmed the additional reward.

“It has already been approved, signed and ready for release,” said Kiram, who, along with fellow commissioner Charles Maxey, personally welcomed Diaz upon the latter’s arrival Tuesday.

Under Republic Act 10699 or the expanded incentives act, national athletes and other athletes who surpass Philippine record or ranking in any measurable international sports competition shall be given cash incentives, the amount of which may be determined by the PSC.