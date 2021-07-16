








































































 




   

   









VisMin Super Cup heads to Pagadian

                     

                        

                           
VisMin Super Cup heads to Pagadian

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2021 - 2:50pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games Saturday:



Plaza Luz Gym, Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur



2 p.m. - Kapatagan vs Pagadian



4 p.m. - Zamboanga City vs ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur



6 p.m. - Basilan vs Iligan



MANILA, Philippines – All roads lead to Pagadian City as the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup finally gets a chance to hold games at its original venue following a short detour at the Ipil Provincial Gymnasium in Zamboanga Sibugay for its opener last week.



Host Pagadian (2-0) resumes its hunt for a solo lead against Kapatagan (1-1) at 2 p.m. followed by a collision between Zamboanga City (1-1) and ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur (0-1) at 4 p.m.



At 6 p.m., Basilan (1-0) wants to gain a piece of leadership versus winless Iligan (0-2) after its last match got postponed the other day.



An official opening ceremony will also be held at 1 p.m. after the league proceeded straight to the games last week at the temporary venue in Zamboanga Sibugay under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).



The VisMin Super Cup took a two-day break due to inclement weather in Ipil and to prepare its transition plan to Pagadian in Zamboanga del Sur that has been under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) since June.



Zamboanga del Sur finally shifted to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with restrictions yesterday, paving the way for the games to get rolling there under a bubble setup.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

