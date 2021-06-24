








































































 




   







   















Golfer Juvic Pagunsan chooses Olympics over British Open
Juvic Pagunsan

                     

                        

                           
                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 12:57pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Juvic Pagunsan will skip the British Open to chase an Olympic gold medal.



“Juvic confirmed for the Olympics,” said National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) secretary-general Bones Floro.



The 43-year-old Pagunsan himself confirmed the news to Facebook golf page “The Perfect Drive PH” Wednesday.



“I am pretty excited to represent the Philippines. Who knows baka swertihin tayo sa Olympics,” he said.



Pagunsan’s decision was arrived at due to travel and COVID-19 quarantine restrictions since The Open is set July 15-18 while men’s Olympic golf is slated July 29 to Aug. 1.



By skipping the British Open, Pagunsan let go of the chance to earn more since there were reports the Japan Golf Tour’s Mizuno Open champion will receive a six-digit (Philippine peso) appearance fee and more if places well.



But the lure of delivering the country’s first Olympic gold was just too irresistible for Pagunsan to pass up on.



Pagunsan became the 13th Filipino qualifier in the quadrennial event after finishing 50th of the 60 men’s participants.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

