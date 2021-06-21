








































































 




   







   















Nexplay, EVOS forge partnership

                     

                        

                           
Nexplay, EVOS forge partnership

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 11:47am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Nexplay Esports has partnered with Indonesia-based EVOS Esports amid rumors of a planned acquisition.



Nexplay CEO and founder Gabriel Benito announced the partnership in Nexplay's mid-year event, Nexplay Uncovered, ahead of MPL PH Season 8.






"I know that the heads of EVOS have the same vision as Nexplay, so on that very first principle we are aligned," said Benito. "It's easier to actually move forward with a lot of projects together since what we believe in is in the same direction."



Hartman Harris, co-founder of EVOS, shared the same sentiment.



"[With Nexplay] We knew that we had found the right partner. With the right people, with the right match," said Harris.



EVOS initially emerged in the Philippine esports scene back in 2019 when it was one of the first international organizations to compete in MPL PH Seasons 3 and 4, but EVOS PH met an early demise in the same year.



EVOS has MPL teams in three other countries in the region. Indonesia's EVOS Legends were the first ever M1 World Champions and are also the current MPL ID champions. Singapore's EVOS SG are the current MPL SG Champions. Malaysia's SUHAZ EVOS finished third in MPL MY.



Though suffering an exit at the first round of MPL PH Season 7 playoffs, Nexplay Esports had significant wins in the regular season. They stunned defending champs and reigning M1 world champions BREN Esports, 2-0 early on and also handed the current Southeast Asia champions Execration.



Though no final roster was revealed, familiar names were called: Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, Renejay “Renejay” Barcarse and John Paul “H2wo” Salonga. The final roster will be revealed ahead of MPL PH Season 8.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

