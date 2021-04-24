ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Kai Sotto aims to inspire Filipino youth as new Smart brand ambassador
Kai Sotto is Smart's newest brand ambassador
Smart

Kai Sotto aims to inspire Filipino youth as new Smart brand ambassador

(Philstar.com) - April 24, 2021 - 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto has partnered with Smart Communications as their newest brand ambassador with the goal of inspiring the next generation of Filipino athletes.

Having been associated with the brand since his high school days, Sotto makes for an ideal partner for the communications giant as he shares his journey to his followers.

"Smart has been there for me since my high school career, that's where it all started," said Sotto in a online press conference last Wednesday.

The 18-year-old said that he and the company share similar objectives, which makes it easy for him to represent the brand and what it stands for.

"I'm thankful that my goal and Smart's goal is the same — to inspire the next generation of young Filipinos," he said.

Sotto's partnership with Smart will be bannered by the company's Double Giga Stories product.

"We truly bellieve that Kai embodies Smart's message as he pursues his dreams — he's doing it not just for himself or his family, but also for our country," said Smart executive Jane Basas.

