Kai Sotto to play in Australia's NBL

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is heading to Australia to continue his pursuit of the NBA.

First reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Sotto will be playing for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League.

Sotto is signing a multi-year deal with the club following his exit from the NBA G League program.

The 36ers already welcomed Sotto in an announcement on their official Twitter account.

The Adelaide 36ers are pleased to announce that rising young Filipino talent @kzsottolive has signed a multi-year deal with the Club from NBL22.



Read more: https://t.co/3aJxu6WlCH#WeAreSixers pic.twitter.com/xpVbBZD7Vu — Adelaide 36ers (@Adelaide36ers) April 21, 2021

This is a developing story.

