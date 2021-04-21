ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Kai Sotto to play in Australia's NBL
Kai Sotto
FIBA

Kai Sotto to play in Australia's NBL

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 11:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is heading to Australia to continue his pursuit of the NBA.

First reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Sotto will be playing for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League.

Sotto is signing a multi-year deal with the club following his exit from the NBA G League program.

The 36ers already welcomed Sotto in an announcement on their official Twitter account.

This is a developing story.
 

