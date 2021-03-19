Jaworski dealing with symptoms from â€˜non-threatening blood abnormality,â€™ says kin

ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Jaworski dealing with symptoms from 'non-threatening blood abnormality,' says kin
Robert Jaworski
Jaworski dealing with symptoms from ‘non-threatening blood abnormality,’ says kin

March 19, 2021 - 2:34pm

MANILA, Philippines – The family of PBA great Robert Jaworski is asking for prayers as he is dealing with symptoms brought by a “non-threatening blood abnormality.”

In a statement released by the family Friday, Jaworski's family revealed the 75-year-old's condition after battling pneumonia last year.

"Due to a non-life threatening blood abnormality that was discovered in 2016, the former senator has experienced difficulty in regaining his strength, weight, and normal well-being," the statement read.

"Despite this, he is making good progress and slowly moving forward," it added.

Jaworski recently celebrated his 75th birthday last March 8. He is a part of the 2021 class of the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame.

Philstar
