Can Gilas rock the PBA?

The PBA Board of Governors’ invitation for Gilas to compete in the league as a guest team with the right to win the championship is a challenge to the 12 pro franchises not to be outplayed by the national pool upstarts. It’s actually a golden opportunity for Gilas to get game exposure while waiting for the next FIBA tournament in the calendar. Battling grizzled pros will surely toughen the new kids on the block.

But what are Gilas’ chances to win a PBA title? If the national team joins the coming Philippine Cup, tentatively starting April 9, Gilas will enjoy the advantage of suiting up an import. Ivory Coast’s Ange Kouame, whose naturalization is under process in Congress, is in the Gilas pool so he qualifies as a player in the roster. The lineup will include the five 2019 special draftees (Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, Mike Nieto) and this year’s four special draftees (Jaydee Tungcab, Jordan Heading, Tzaddy Rangel, Will Navarro). Then, coach Jong Uichico will likely add players who haven’t applied for the PBA draft like Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, Thirdy Ravena, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño, Sean Ildefonso, Kemark Cariño and Kobe Paras. Maybe, Ricci Rivero could be brought in, too. If Kai Sotto is available, he’d be a valuable piece. If you total the options, Uichico could assemble a cast of 20 for the PBA. Perhaps, Gilas could request the PBA to allow a lineup of 20 but with only 15 to play in a game.

In the PBA’s 45-year history, two guest teams have won a championship. Jerry Weber coached Nicholas Stoodley to the 1980 Invitational crown while Ron Jacobs piloted Northern Consolidated to the 1985 Reinforced title. There were two guest entries in the 1980 five-team tournament – Stoodley and Adidas Rubberworld – to face Toyota, Crispa Walk Tall Jeans and U-Tex. Stoodley’s players included Larry Pounds of Washington, Kenny Tyler of Gonzaga, Ron Richardson of Texas Tech, Rickie Hawthorne of California, Don Carfino of Southern California, Larry Spicer of Baylor, Ollie Matson of Purdue, Robert Smith of Nevada at Las Vegas and former Houston Rockets forward Larry Moffett. Adidas Rubberworld was bannered by playing coach Bill Sweek of UCLA, Ric Clarson of Florida, James Clabon of Missouri, Andy Graham of Drake, Randy Owens of Philadelphia Textile, Sterling Wright and George Gooden of Lincoln, Carl Liefer and assistant playing coach Lloyd King of Virginia Tech, Jovon Price of Purdue and Olivier Veyrat of France. Stoodley beat Toyota, 2-0, in the best-of-three finals. Toyota’s roster listed Robert Jaworski, Francis Arnaiz, Ramon Fernandez, Abe King, Arnie Tuadles, Danny Florencio and imports Andy Fields and Sky King.

Northern Consolidated swept Manila Beer, 4-0, in the best-of-seven 1985 Reinforced finals. Jacobs’ team was made up of Hector Calma, Samboy Lim, Allan Caidic, Franz Pumaren, Alfie Almario, Elmer Reyes, Tonichi Yturri, Pido Jarencio, Jerry Codiñera, Benjie Gutierrez, Yves Dignadice and naturalized imports Dennis Still and Jeff Moore (at the time, FIBA allowed up to two naturalized imports per national team). Ed Ocampo coached Manila Beer whose cast included Atoy Co, Yoyoy Villamin, Abet Guidaben, Fritz Gaston, Itoy Esguerra and import Fran Wise. If ever Gilas competes in the PBA, will the national team be the third guest entry in history to rule a conference?