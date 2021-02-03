ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
New Philippine volleyball body on track to full recognition

New Philippine volleyball body on track to full recognition

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 3:57pm

MANILA, Philippines – In a few days, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. will have the recognition of all governing bodies of the sport as the country’s national sports association.

The PNVFI headed by Ramon Suzara has already received the blessings of both the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Asian Volleyball Confederation last month and is expected to get the final nod from the FIVB, or International Volleyball Federation, when it holds a general assembly meeting this weekend.

“Please accept our warm congratulations for your election as president of the PNVFI,” said AVC president Rita Subowo in a letter to Suzara last January 28.

“I have known you for years, and I am confident that your vast experiences in the world of volleyball will be a valuable asset of the PNVFI, for the further development of volleyball in Asia and especially in the Southeast Asian region.

“I look forward to more cooperation between the PNVFI and the AVC in our future endeavors,” she added.

The AVC nod comes just several days after the POC handed it the authority as the new NSA of the sport, succeeding the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc.

The final recognition that is expected to validate the PNVFI’s existence is expected to come from FIVB, which has asked the POC to supervise the election and unite all volleyball stakeholders in the land.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble
Kai Sotto back in Philippines, set to join Gilas in Calamba bubble
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Sotto arrived on a connecting flight from Narita, Japan late Tuesday night as the 7'3" wunderkind is set to join Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fbfb
Eala takes on ITF No. 52 in W15 Manacor third leg opener
Eala takes on ITF No. 52 in W15 Manacor third leg opener
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Young Filipina tennis star Alex Eala eyes another strong showing in the third leg of the W15 Manacor ITF where she opens her...
Sports
fbfb
VanVleet sets Raptors scoring record with 54 points vs Magic; Nets survive Clippers
VanVleet sets Raptors scoring record with 54 points vs Magic; Nets survive Clippers
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The 26-year-old's performance, which included 11 3-pointers made, also broke Hall of Famer Moses Malone's record of most points...
Sports
fbfb
SEAG gold medalist Huelgas receives military merit for COVID-19 service
SEAG gold medalist Huelgas receives military merit for COVID-19 service
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The 29-year-old Huelgas, a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, went to numerous affected communities in Tarlac,...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
Ex-Maroon Benjie Paras recalls humbling experience with Coach Joe Lipa
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Only at the beginning of what would be a greatly successful basketball career, Paras would have one of the most humbling and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Draft rules for restudy
Draft rules for restudy
By Joaquin Henson | 133 days ago
Even as the PBA is now preoccupied with getting the table ready for the 45th season restart in the Clark bubble, the next...
Sports
fbfb
RDO's most memorable PBA game
RDO's most memorable PBA game
By Joaquin M. Henson | 294 days ago
It was Christmas Day in 2008 during a PBA Philippine Cup game between TNT and Air21.
Sports
fbfb
Outgunned Pinoy loses by TKO
Outgunned Pinoy loses by TKO
By Joaquin Henson | 345 days ago
Jeo Santisima was badly outgunned but never took a count as he displayed a warrior’s heart in failing to dethrone WBO...
Sports
fbfb
Rematch looms for Taduran
Rematch looms for Taduran
By Joaquin Henson | Over a year ago
IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran kept his promise to return home with the belt but would’ve preferred to knock...
Sports
fbfb
Casimero out to shock boxing world
Casimero out to shock boxing world
By Joaquin Henson | Over a year ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero will be ready to shock the world when he battles unbeaten super WBA/IBF titlist...
Sports
fbfb
Khan joins Pacquiao sweepstakes
Khan joins Pacquiao sweepstakes
By Joaquin Henson | Over a year ago
Former super WBA/IBF lightwelterweight champion Amir Khan is suddenly in the candidates’ list for super WBA welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with