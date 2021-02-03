New Philippine volleyball body on track to full recognition

MANILA, Philippines – In a few days, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. will have the recognition of all governing bodies of the sport as the country’s national sports association.

The PNVFI headed by Ramon Suzara has already received the blessings of both the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Asian Volleyball Confederation last month and is expected to get the final nod from the FIVB, or International Volleyball Federation, when it holds a general assembly meeting this weekend.

“Please accept our warm congratulations for your election as president of the PNVFI,” said AVC president Rita Subowo in a letter to Suzara last January 28.

“I have known you for years, and I am confident that your vast experiences in the world of volleyball will be a valuable asset of the PNVFI, for the further development of volleyball in Asia and especially in the Southeast Asian region.

“I look forward to more cooperation between the PNVFI and the AVC in our future endeavors,” she added.

The AVC nod comes just several days after the POC handed it the authority as the new NSA of the sport, succeeding the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc.

The final recognition that is expected to validate the PNVFI’s existence is expected to come from FIVB, which has asked the POC to supervise the election and unite all volleyball stakeholders in the land.