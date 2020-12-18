Ignite coach heaps praise on Sotto despite limited offensive numbers in scrimmages

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto may have been seeing limited chances on offense in NBA G League Team Ignite's scrimmages, but head coach Brian Shaw believes there is much more to his impact than what the box scores show.

Following a six-point performace from Sotto in Team Ignite's 99-126 loss against G League veterans in their second scrimmage of the month on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), Shaw commented on Sotto's impact for the team.

"He's not gonna put up super great numbers in a situation like this because it's a guard game, he doesn't get as many touches as everybody else. But you can see his skill set and his IQ," Shaw said after the game.

"He does a lot of good things out there on the court. You can't really judge him on how many points he gets here and there," he added.

In their game, Sotto only put up three shots and connected on one of them, while earning four of his points from the charity stripe.

The 7'2" big man coupled his six points with six rebounds and a block for Team Ignite.

In his first scrimmage this month, Sotto only tallied five points. But Shaw doesn't seem to see any demerit to Sotto's low numbers.

For the three-time NBA champion, Sotto continues to develop his skills little by little.

"He's getting stronger, he's getting better understanding... I'm really really impressed with his skill set for a guy his size," Shaw said.

Sotto and the rest of Team Ignite is set to take a break for the holidays before returning to Walnut Creek to continue with their work.