Green, Kuminga shine as Sotto limited in scrimmage vs G League vets

MANILA, Philippines — It was an offensive explosion for Jonathan Kuminga and Filipino-American Jalen Green in NBA G League Ignite's 107-113 loss against veteran G League alumni on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Kuminga topscored for the team of elite prospects with 26 points, while Green followed it up with 22 points. But it still wasn't enough against the more seasoned G League alumni.

Kai Sotto, for his part, struggled with only five markers in the scrimmage off of a one-of-five shooting night.

But the 7'2" big man copled it with five boards and two blocks.

Though limited offensively, Ignite head coach Brian Shaw was reportedly happy with Sotto's effort on defense.

"Overall, I was really, really happy with the effort and what I saw today," said Shaw.

"Especially in terms of physicality and intensity," he added.