NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Green, Kuminga shine as Sotto limited in scrimmage vs G League vets
Kai Sotto (R) and Team Ignite teammate Jalen Green
NBA G League
Green, Kuminga shine as Sotto limited in scrimmage vs G League vets
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — It was an offensive explosion for Jonathan Kuminga and Filipino-American Jalen Green in NBA G League Ignite's 107-113 loss against veteran G League alumni on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Kuminga topscored for the team of elite prospects with 26 points, while Green followed it up with 22 points. But it still wasn't enough against the more seasoned G League alumni.

Kai Sotto, for his part, struggled with only five markers in the scrimmage off of a one-of-five shooting night.

But the 7'2" big man copled it with five boards and two blocks.

Though limited offensively, Ignite head coach Brian Shaw was reportedly happy with Sotto's effort on defense.

"Overall, I was really, really happy with the effort and what I saw today," said Shaw.

"Especially in terms of physicality and intensity," he added.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Saudi beckons for Pacquiao’s next fight
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
There are four possible dates on the table for super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s next fight and...
Sports
fbfb
Green, Kuminga shine as Sotto limited in scrimmage vs G League vets
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Kai Sotto, for his part, struggled with only five markers in the scrimmage off of a one-of-five shooting night.
Sports
fbfb
'Kaiju Academy': Kai Sotto sets up basketball academy in Ohio
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Partnered with Spooky Nook Champion Mill Complex, a 1.3 million square-foot sports facility, Sotto aims to develop the best...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Martin becomes hero for Arizona State in buzzer beater vs Grand Canyon
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The graduating guard tallied 31 points in the 71-70 victory over the Lopes, but it was his corner three pointer with nine...
Sports
fbfb
Whisley loses slot to FIDE event
By Joey Villar | December 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Chess prodigy King Whisley Puso will not represent the Philippines in the FIDE Online Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championship on Dec. 19-23.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Philippine gymnastics relocates as resumption of training looms
By Joey Villar | 4 minutes ago
Gymnastic Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion-Norton yesterday said the Philippine Sports Commission...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine tennis body optimistic in solving problems amid ITF suspension
By Luisa Morales | 30 minutes ago
The ITF handed PHILTA a two year suspension on the basis of "long-standing governance failings" after snubbing deadlines given...
Sports
fbfb
Yuka Saso gains in world ranking, Player of the Year race
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Saso actually reached No. 48 from No. 55 a couple of weeks back but dropped two rungs last week after finishing tied for sixth...
Sports
fbfb
FEU Tamaraws' 2015 UAAP title run chronicled in book
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Titled Dugout Diaries: The Championship Run, the book provides a look at the inner workings of a team looking to regain lost...
Sports
fbfb
Antetokounmpo agrees record five-year deal with Bucks
2 hours ago
ESPN reported that Antetokounmpo's contract extension was worth $228 million. The deal allows an opt out after four years....
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with