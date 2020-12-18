Kai Sotto reiterates commitment to Gilas Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto once again proved his commitment and loyalty to representing the Philippines amid his journey to the NBA.

In a recorded message shown during Thursday's FIBA-Smart partnership press conference, Sotto announced his continued dedication to the national team.

"I am officially joining Gilas, the Philippine national team," Sotto declared.

"I'm really looking forward na makasama ulit ang aking mga former teammates and mga PBA players na iniidolo ko dati pa. Together with them, I hope we play our best and to bring glory to our country," he added.

The 18-year-old Sotto made the commitment as he continues his year-long program with the NBA G League Team Ignite in Walnut Creek, California.

When clarified if the statement locked in Sotto's participation for Gilas in the February window of the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup qualifiers, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin approached it with guarded optimism.

"Obviously this is step one and we are going to get him in... We have every belief that that would be for February but there are still discussions ongoing," said Baldwin.

"We all can't wait to welcome Kai back into the Gilas fold... I'm very excited to hear that he has a passion for it as well," he added.

Baldwin earlier said that Sotto's stint with Gilas Pilipinas would all depend on his availability and the wunderkind's schedule with Team Ignite.

Sotto also earlier confirmed to media that schedule permitting, he would play for the nationals in the third window of the Asia Cup qualifiers.

Clark, Pampanga is set to play host to Gilas Pilipinas and the rest of Group A, and Group C in February in a bubble set up along with Japan, Qatar and Bahrain.