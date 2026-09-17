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Sports

Tigers offer UAAP campaign to Baterbonia

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 17, 2026 | 6:46pm
Tigers offer UAAP campaign to Baterbonia
UST head coach Pido Jarencio
(Philstar.com / Hannah Santos)

MANILA, Philippines — For Rene. 

The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers are dedicating their UAAP Season 89 campaign to Rene Baterbonia, as the team met with the late cager’s parents on Wednesday. 

The parents of Baterbonia, who died back in June along with fellow Ateneo Blue Eagle Divine Adili during the tragic team building in Dipaculao, Aurora, were in attendance at the Mall of Asia Arena.

They watched Ateneo’s 101-74 win against the University of the East Red Warriors and UST’s 80-75 victory over the La Salle Green Archers. 

Before UST’s game, Baterbonia’s mother, Rovelyn, met with the Growling Tigers and took a photo with forward Koji Buenaflor, head coach Pido Jarencio said. 

“Touching yung nangyari kanina. Kasi yung mother [Rovelyn] punta sa amin, punta kay Koji kasi si Koji parang look-alike ni Rene. Naalala tuloy ng nanay si Koji na siya si Rene, niyakap, umiyak yung nanay,” Jarencio told reporters after their win.

“Ang sinabi ko lang naman sa kanya, nandito kayo, ide-dedicate namin lahat ng games namin para sa anak nyo, kay Rene. E tuwang tuwa yung nanay,” he added.

“Hindi kami pumapapel o nag-grandstanding. Basta pinuntahan kami. At si Koji naaalala nila na parang anak nila.”

Adili’s parents were also in attendance during Ateneo’s game against UE. 

There, Elias and Ifeoma Adili said that they believe “Divine and Rene are there” on the court with the Blue Eagles. 

Ateneo, who had the initials DA and RB patched on their jerseys, likewise said they are dedicating their games for Baterbonia and Adili. 

“Considering what happened, I think as coaches and sa community namin, sila ang toughest players dito. Kasi siyempre, yung tragedy na nangyari, it's like, you cannot top that as an experience,” Ateneo assistant coach RJ Jazul said. 

“So, getting better everyday, whatever happened sa kanila, sa amin. I think everyday, nakikita namin as coaches, sobrang naging close yung mga bata. I mean, siyempre, to that accident or whatever, mas naging close sila,” he added. 

“Siyempre, we cannot do this without the help of loved ones, families, and we also thank ang family of Divine, for going to us sa mass the last day. So, ayun, siyempre, we dedicate this to them and Rene.”

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

RENE BATERBONIA

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
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