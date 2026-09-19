Champs eye repeat as Samal set for grand 5150 Series finale

From left: Cary Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land; Sunrise Events Inc. president Princess Galura; Samal Mayor Lemuel Reyes; and Vice Mayor Richard Guindolman showcase the finisher shirts, special medals and commemorative mugs during Saturday’s press conference for the Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon at Bridgeport Harbor Luxury, City Garden of Samal.

SAMAL ISLAND, Philippines – Eryk Omandam and Natasha Doromal-Lim return to Samal Island here on Sunday, September 30, chasing back-to-back titles. But the defending champions will have to navigate a deeper and more competitive field as the Damosa Land 5150 brings the inaugural 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series to its climactic finish.

The Davao del Norte staging marks the fourth and final stop of the seven-month circuit, which has taken Olympic-distance triathlon to four of the country’s premier island destinations and showcased the Philippines as a compelling stage for world-class multisport competition.

The Olympic-distance test – 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run – caps a series put together by the Philippine Sports Commission, with elite-level competition at its core but with an equally important mission: bringing high-caliber sporting events to spectacular natural destinations across the country.

From the waters and coastlines of Guimaras to the challenging terrain of Camiguin and the scenic roads of Bohol, the series has combined endurance racing with the sights, communities and character of each host destination. The circuit, organized by Sunrise Events Inc., also serves as a central pillar of the National Sports Tourism-Inter Agency Council’s program to position the Philippines as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.

Now, the spotlight shifts to Samal, where hundreds of athletes are set for another race to remember – and another opportunity to experience the island’s smooth highways, white-sand beaches, clear waters and vibrant communities.

Samal is hosting the 5150 for the second straight year after a successful debut last year, when Omandam and Doromal-Lim emerged as the overall champions. This time, however, both will face a souped-up field featuring seasoned endurance campaigners and rising stars from Davao City, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Tagum, Kidapawan, Digos, Mati City, Manila, Pagadian, Cebu and Metro Manila, among other areas.

For Omandam and Doromal-Lim, the challenge is straightforward but demanding – repeat as champions while helping give the inaugural island series a memorable finale. For the hundreds of other participants, Samal offers a chance to measure their preparation against a course that combines open-water swimming, fast stretches of highway and a run through an island community known for its natural beauty.

Adding an entry point for newcomers is the Sunrise Sprint, featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run. The shorter format is designed for first-timers and recreational athletes looking to experience multisport racing, while relay competitions in the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions of both the Damosa Land 5150 and Sunrise Sprint are expected to bring some of the country’s leading triathlon clubs into the action.

The racing program begins Sunday with the Sunrise Sprint rolling start at 5:40 a.m. at Bridgesport by Damosa Land, followed by the 5150 age-group and relay races at 6:20 a.m. The swim cutoff is one hour, with bike and run cutoffs at three and five hours, respectively.

Damosa Land Inc. president Cary Lagdameo said the event is part of a broader effort to draw attention to Samal’s potential as a tourism and sports destination, with sustained collaboration needed to build on the momentum generated by events such as the 5150.

“Samal already has many of the natural strengths of a great destination – pristine waters, rich marine life, remarkable landscapes and a community that is eager to welcome visitors,” said Lagdameo. “Realizing that potential will require sustained effort from many sectors. An event like this may be only one drop in the ocean, but drops create ripples, and when people move together with purpose, those ripples can become waves.”

Mayor Lemuel Reyes, meanwhile, described the race as an opportunity to put Samal’s natural assets and local hospitality in full view while celebrating the determination of the athletes taking on the course.

“More than a test of endurance, this race celebrates courage, discipline, community and the extraordinary beauty of our island,” said Reyes. “As athletes swim through our waters, cycle across our landscapes and run alongside our communities, they experience Samal not simply as a race venue, but as a destination where adventure, nature and genuine Samalenyo hospitality come together.”

Race director Julian Valencia said the combination of demanding competition and a spectacular setting should make the second Samal staging a fitting conclusion to the inaugural series.

“From the clear waters of Samal to its rolling coastal roads and the energy of its communities, this course is designed to test preparation, reward discipline and give every athlete a race to remember,” Valencia said. “Whether you are chasing a podium finish, pursuing a personal best, taking on your first Olympic-distance triathlon or joining the Sprint, you are part of a meaningful milestone for Samal and multisport in the region.” (Pool story)