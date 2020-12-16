NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
'Kaiju Academy': Kai Sotto sets up basketball academy in Ohio
Kai Sotto
Twitter/Metro Classic
'Kaiju Academy': Kai Sotto sets up basketball academy in Ohio
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 9:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is already set to give back to basketball's next stars at the young age of 18.

This after the NBA prospect announced his own "Kaiju Academy" to be housed in Hamilton, Ohio by late 2021.

Partnered with Spooky Nook Champion Mill Complex, a 1.3 million square-foot sports facility, Sotto aims to develop the best talents on the basketball court.

"The idea is that Kaiju Academy teaches these young athletes to 'play like a beast' on the ocurt and to be amazing men and women off the court," Sotto told Forbes' Adam Zagoria.

The term "Kaiju" in Japanese literally translates to "strange beast" and are a staple in science fiction and fantasy movies, and are generally "Godzillian" in size and character.

"I want young men and young women to get the right experience, development, exposure and mentorships to become their best self both mentally and physically and create an ecosystem of Kaijus that is healthy for all athletes and their families," he added.

The 7'2" prospect is currently a member of the NBA G League Team Ignite and is set to undergo a year-long developmental program in order to achieve his goal of playing in the NBA.

Apart from seeing himself in the NBA, Sotto also sees "Kaiju Academy" as fulfillment of one of his dreams.

"It is a dream come true to mentor young athltes globally," Sotto said in a release.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whisley loses slot to FIDE event
By Joey Villar | December 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Chess prodigy King Whisley Puso will not represent the Philippines in the FIDE Online Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championship on Dec. 19-23.
Sports
fbfb
Mama unfazed by tough odds
By Joaquin Henson | December 16, 2020 - 12:00am
It won’t be easy sailing for General Santos City challenger Jayson Mama who’s determined to defy the odds in dethroning IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane in their scheduled 12-round bout in Durban,...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas, Korea on collision course
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas will get a shot at breaking the stranglehold of tormentor South Korea when the Philippines hosts the third...
Sports
fbfb
'Kaiju Academy': Kai Sotto sets up basketball academy in Ohio
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Partnered with Spooky Nook Champion Mill Complex, a 1.3 million square-foot sports facility, Sotto aims to develop the best...
Sports
fbfb
Questions after UAAP Season 83 cancellation
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
The UAAP’s announcement of the cancellation of Season 83 caught people by surprise. This after intimating of the continuation...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Under Armour Sportsmask now available in the Philippines
12 minutes ago
The Under Armour Sportsmask, now available across Under Armour stores in the country, is a reusable, water-resistant, and...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay champs slam bill banning minors from full-contact sports
By Luisa Morales | 34 minutes ago
Famed Baguio stable Team Lakay, which has produced more than a few world champions in various MMA promotions across the world,...
Sports
fbfb
Saso banks P48.5 million in rookie year
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
Talk about being merry in this pandemic-hit Christmas season and Yuka Saso and her family couldn’t be any less happier...
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy enters slam dunk contest
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
High-flying Filipino import Thirdy Ravena is set to soar and roar in the Slam Dunk Contest of the 2020-2021 B. League All-Star...
Sports
fbfb
Parks tops PBA bubble stats race
10 hours ago
Despite missing most of the finals, injured TNT Tropang Giga stalwart Ray Parks Jr. topped the stats race in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with