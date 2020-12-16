'Kaiju Academy': Kai Sotto sets up basketball academy in Ohio

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is already set to give back to basketball's next stars at the young age of 18.

This after the NBA prospect announced his own "Kaiju Academy" to be housed in Hamilton, Ohio by late 2021.

Partnered with Spooky Nook Champion Mill Complex, a 1.3 million square-foot sports facility, Sotto aims to develop the best talents on the basketball court.

"The idea is that Kaiju Academy teaches these young athletes to 'play like a beast' on the ocurt and to be amazing men and women off the court," Sotto told Forbes' Adam Zagoria.

The term "Kaiju" in Japanese literally translates to "strange beast" and are a staple in science fiction and fantasy movies, and are generally "Godzillian" in size and character.

"I want young men and young women to get the right experience, development, exposure and mentorships to become their best self both mentally and physically and create an ecosystem of Kaijus that is healthy for all athletes and their families," he added.

The 7'2" prospect is currently a member of the NBA G League Team Ignite and is set to undergo a year-long developmental program in order to achieve his goal of playing in the NBA.

Apart from seeing himself in the NBA, Sotto also sees "Kaiju Academy" as fulfillment of one of his dreams.

"It is a dream come true to mentor young athltes globally," Sotto said in a release.