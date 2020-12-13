NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto compares self to Pau Gasol in pursuit of NBA dream
Kai Sotto
FIBA.com
Kai Sotto compares self to Pau Gasol in pursuit of NBA dream
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 13, 2020 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The 7'2" big man of Team Ignite Kai Sotto has long been drawing comparisons to Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis for obvious reasons.

With similar height and frame, it's easy to assume that Sotto is out to pattern his game with the Latvian cager.

But speaking recently to international media, Sotto revealed a more unorthodox player that he would like to emulate in his basketball career.

"I think there's a similarity with Kristaps when you look at the size and height, but... Kristaps is a lot different than me because he's more athletic and he's a better 3-point shooter than me," Sotto said.

"I think if I would compare myself to an NBA player I think I would be like a Pau Gasol who is more all-around, who can score, who can pass, who can defend too... I think he's the player that I really watch these days," he added.

Under the tutelage of head coach Brian Shaw and his assistant Rasheed Abdul-Rahman, who both have coached Gasol earlier in his career, Sotto hopes to achieve the same goals as the two-time NBA champion.

"We've been watching clips of him (Gasol) especially in the Lakers, in the Bulls," said Sotto.

"I've been learning so much from him," he added.

Sotto and the rest of Team Ignite are currently in Walnut Creek, California undergoing practices and scrimmages in anticipation for a possible G League season soon.

BASKETBALL KAI SOTTO NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Questions for Ginebra
By Joaquin Henson | December 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Now that Barangay Ginebra has won the only conference championship in this abbreviated PBA season, several questions face the franchise as it looks forward to the future.
Sports
fbfb
Tim Cone describes 'different' feeling after Ginebra title in PBA bubble
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) still wreaking havoc around the country, Ginebra faced a unique kind of celebration...
Sports
fbfb
Joshua knocks out Pulev to set up potential Fury fight
5 hours ago
In front of 1,000 fans, with attendance limited due to coronavirus restrictions, Joshua ensured there was no repeat of a shock...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga Valientes tops Australia 3x3 tilt, makes Philippine basketball history
By Roy Luarca | 5 hours ago
Homegrown veteran Chris Concepcion shone in the final as the former NCRAA mythical team member with the Saint Francis of Assissi...
Sports
fbfb
Controversy-hit 'The Last of Us 2' wins big at The Game Awards 2020
By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Developed by Naughty Dog, the action-adventure game is a sequel the 2013 game with the plot being set five years after the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
More-polished Carlos Yulo cops 2 bronzes in Japan gymnastics tourney
By Joey Villar | 45 minutes ago
Three months after a disappointing effort in the 2020 All-Japan Seniors Championship, the 20-year-old Yulo came in a little...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto compares self to Pau Gasol in pursuit of NBA dream
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Under the tutelage of head coach Brian Shaw and his assistant Rasheed Abdul-Rahman, who both have coached Gasol earlier in...
Sports
fbfb
Valientes seek more 3x3 cage titles overseas after Australian conquest
2 hours ago
Former St. Francis of Assissi College player Chris Concepcion, Eric Miraflores, Sudanese-Australian Duom Dawam and 18-year-old...
Sports
fbfb
Saso fades with 77; Shibuno hangs on despite 74
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Back to Cypress Creek which she conquered the first time out, Yuka Saso got subdued this time, fumbling with a six-over 77...
Sports
fbfb
Donaire says he’s ready to fight
By Joey Villar | December 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire has taken a second test that yielded negative results for COVID-19, and is hoping that his postponed fight with Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodriguez on Dec. 19 in Connecticut...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with