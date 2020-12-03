NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Houston trades Westbrook to Washington for Wall, first round pick
Russell Westbrook (R) and John Wall
AFP
Houston trades Westbrook to Washington for Wall, first round pick
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2020 - 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Russell Westbrook is headed to his third team in three seasons after the Houston Rockets traded him to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a first-round pick.

First reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former MVP Westbrook is bound for the Eastern Conference to lead the Wizards.

Meanwhile, Wall will be leaving Washington for the first time in his career after spending his first 10 seasons with the Wizards.

Wall did not play for the Wizards in the 2019-20 season due to a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Westbrook only spent a season with the Rockets where he reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate and fellow MVP winner James Harden.

Led by Westbrook and Harden, the Rockets were able to reach the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs before losing to eventual champions Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals in five games.

Meanwhile, Wall's Wizards were not able to make the playoffs in 2019-20, having missed the All-Star guard in their campaign.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kouame closer to naturalization
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The path for Ivorian Angelo Kouame to becoming a Filipino naturalized player drew a big boost after the House of Representatives...
Sports
fbfb
Bolick ready to rebound
By Joaquin Henson | December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
NorthPort guard Robert Bolick can’t wait to get back on the court and expects to be 100 percent when the PBA opens its 46th season next year.
Sports
fbfb
COVID-19 hits Warriors, Wizards
December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Two players for the Golden State Warriors and another for the Washington Wizards have tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA clubs announced Tuesday as individual 2020-21 pre-season workouts began.
Sports
fbfb
Gin Kings survive Pogoy's 38 points, take 2-0 lead over Tropang Giga
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
After trailing by as big as 15, the Gin Kings were able to rally back and stun the Tropang Giga, who were playing without...
Sports
fbfb
Young Gilas cagers to have shot at roster spots for next window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Though lacking in experience and in ample preparation, the 15-man pool of collegiate and fresh-out-of-college stars didn't...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Ateneo's Koon impressed with young Gilas cagers after 'Calambubble' experience
By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
Having seen first-hand the preparations done for the pocket tournament as part of the players practicing in the "Calambubble"...
Sports
fbfb
Lebanon basketball players ditch game for better future
29 minutes ago
Basketball player Charles Tabet was once a national hero blocking shots for Lebanon, but a crumbling economy has forced him...
Sports
fbfb
NBA says 48 players test positive for COVID-19
40 minutes ago
The NBA announced Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus, a dramatic increase...
Sports
fbfb
PBA bubble venue willing to host 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 59 minutes ago
Quest Plus Conference Center, home of the PBA since September, has assured its readiness and willingness to serve as another...
Sports
fbfb
Houston trades Westbrook to Washington for Wall, first round pick
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Westbrook only spent a season with the Rockets where he reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate and fellow MVP...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with