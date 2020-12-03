Houston trades Westbrook to Washington for Wall, first round pick

MANILA, Philippines — Russell Westbrook is headed to his third team in three seasons after the Houston Rockets traded him to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a first-round pick.

First reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former MVP Westbrook is bound for the Eastern Conference to lead the Wizards.

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Wall will be leaving Washington for the first time in his career after spending his first 10 seasons with the Wizards.

Wall did not play for the Wizards in the 2019-20 season due to a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Westbrook only spent a season with the Rockets where he reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate and fellow MVP winner James Harden.

Led by Westbrook and Harden, the Rockets were able to reach the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs before losing to eventual champions Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals in five games.

Meanwhile, Wall's Wizards were not able to make the playoffs in 2019-20, having missed the All-Star guard in their campaign.